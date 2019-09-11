10-15 Associates Continues to Hold Holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB); Genesis Asset Managers Llp Decreased Holding in Sina (SINA) by $145.29 Million

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 8,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 112,046 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42 million, up from 104,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.44% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $85.08. About 4.45M shares traded or 31.39% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 67.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 2.38M shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.96 million, down from 3.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 667,072 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 14/05/2018 – GREENWOODS EXITED TAL, SINA, HZNP IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Standard (HK): Sina eyeing secondary listing; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 22/03/2018 – Sina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Sina Offers Real-Time Market Information from Nasdaq to Power Portfolio Diversification; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sina; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP NET REVENUES INCREASED 59% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $438.1 MLN; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 42C; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold SINA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 40.40 million shares or 3.27% less from 41.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Latin America Class A by 74,657 shares to 5.79 million shares, valued at $112.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 43.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SINA’s profit will be $23.50M for 32.64 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by SINA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $465.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 71,405 shares to 10,878 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $57.54 million activity. 764,501 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) shares with value of $57.04 million were bought by AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC.

