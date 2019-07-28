10-15 Associates Boosted Its Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by $677,680; North Point Portfolio Managers Has Upped Facebook (FB) Holding

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 2,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,406 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, up from 65,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/04/2018 – New York Post: WhatsApp CEO bails on Facebook over privacy concerns; 14/03/2018 – Rory Cellan-Jones: Breaking – Facebook bans Britain First, Pages of far right group removed after final warning over hate; 28/03/2018 – Facebook to boost data transparency; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s final conquest: Squeezing more ad revenue out of rest of the world; 10/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says company is working with special counsel Robert; 17/04/2018 – The new aim of “building fast and failing fast” is much akin to Facebook’s retired “move fast and break things” mantra; 29/03/2018 – Facebook’s Former Employees Open Up About the Data Scandal; 21/03/2018 – The Boston Globe: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes in Cambridge Analytica scandal; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Indonesia opens investigation into Facebook privacy breach; 26/03/2018 – CARTEL OFFICE SAYS FACEBOOK DATA USAGE IMPROPER: TAGESSPIEGEL

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 8,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 140,370 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.31 million, up from 131,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 12.25M shares traded or 30.56% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Raises FY View To Adj EPS $7.66-Adj EPS $7.76; 17/04/2018 – CYCLACEL’S CYC065 CDK INHIBITOR SHOWS SYNERGY WITH VENETOCLAX; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 22/03/2018 – ABBV CITES MAGNITUDE OF EFFECT ACROSS MULTIPLE STUDY PARAMETERS; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE CITES PHASE 2B/3 RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS STUDY IN JAPAN; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe –

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $526.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 6,625 shares to 259,283 shares, valued at $12.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) by 55,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,701 shares, and cut its stake in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valmark Advisers stated it has 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bangor Bankshares stated it has 7,718 shares. Cap Planning Advsrs holds 32,483 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.56% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Private Wealth Advsr Inc invested 1.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Guardian Cap Advisors LP has 0.09% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lodestar Inv Counsel Il stated it has 2,391 shares. Korea has 1.34% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). California-based Cap Sarl has invested 0.74% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lockheed Martin Inv Management owns 4,400 shares. Pzena Mgmt Llc stated it has 4,470 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lee Danner & Bass Inc reported 4,102 shares. Vulcan Value Lc reported 1.87M shares or 2.86% of all its holdings. Founders Capital Lc has 1,810 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Bluestein R H And reported 1.56% stake.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. 9,000 shares valued at $1.35M were sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, January 30. $788,374 worth of stock was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $465.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,839 shares to 235,368 shares, valued at $17.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 45,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,280 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26.

