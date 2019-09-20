10-15 Associates Boosted By $593,280 Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding; Skywest (SKYW) Has 0.88 Sentiment

10-15 Associates Inc increased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 5.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. 10-15 Associates Inc acquired 5,760 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The 10-15 Associates Inc holds 102,995 shares with $10.64M value, up from 97,235 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $102.94B valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $119.88. About 858,818 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Average Daily Package Volume Up 4.6%; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES SLIGHT NET/EPS SHIFT ON ASC 606 DEFERRED REV. CHANGE; 25/04/2018 – UPS – STREAMLINING WORK PROCESSES THROUGH TECHNOLOGY FOR “GREATER STAFF EFFICIENCY AND RAISING OPERATING EFFICIENCY”; 21/03/2018 – UPS – ADDING MORE THAN A MLN SQ FT IN FACILITY SPACE ACROSS CANADA; 01/05/2018 – CHRIS CASSIDY TO LEAD UPS GLOBAL HEALTHCARE LOGISTICS STRATEGY; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO ABNEY SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON NON-WAGE MATTERS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEAMSTERS UNION ON CONTRACT EXPIRING END-JULY; 21/03/2018 – Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ups Base Rate to 2% Vs 1.75% Following Fed Increase; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Announces USDA Will Soon Begin Accepting Sign-Ups for New and Improved Program that Will Assist Ohio

Skywest Inc (SKYW) investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.31, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 86 active investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 98 decreased and sold their holdings in Skywest Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 45.80 million shares, up from 45.80 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Skywest Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 80 Increased: 56 New Position: 30.

More notable recent SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Sell SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SkyWest’s (SKYW) August Block Hours & Load Factor Increase – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 29th – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stocks to Buy for the Labor Day Weekend – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 412% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Analysts await SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 10.19% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.57 per share. SKYW’s profit will be $88.09M for 8.58 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.71 actual earnings per share reported by SkyWest, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.17% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $59.39. About 177,056 shares traded. SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) has risen 1.69% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SKYW News: 26/04/2018 – SKYWEST 1Q EPS $1.03, EST. 86C; 21/04/2018 – DJ SkyWest Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKYW); 04/05/2018 – SKYWEST DECLINES ON NEWS AAL WILL END DEAL WITH EXPRESSJET UNIT; 09/04/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Reports Combined March 2018 Traffic for SkyWest Airlines and ExpressJet Airlines; 09/05/2018 – SKYWEST INC – APRIL 2018 LOAD FACTOR OF 79.5 PCT VS 81.0 PCT IN APRIL 2017; 26/04/2018 – Skywest 1Q Net $54.4M; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 09/05/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Reports Combined April 2018 Traffic for SkyWest Airlines and ExpressJet Airlines; 09/05/2018 – SKYWEST APRIL BLOCK HOURS DOWN 5% Y/Y; 27/04/2018 – SKYWEST INC SKYW.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $69

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc holds 2.28% of its portfolio in SkyWest, Inc. for 508,323 shares. Oberweis Asset Management Inc owns 157,043 shares or 1.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, U S Global Investors Inc has 1.43% invested in the company for 45,753 shares. The California-based Nicholas Investment Partners Lp has invested 0.92% in the stock. Rothschild & Co Asset Management Us Inc., a New York-based fund reported 764,062 shares.

SkyWest, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a regional airline in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.02 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it provided scheduled passenger and air freight services with approximately 3,160 total daily departures to various destinations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean; and had a fleet of 652 aircraft. It has a 9.53 P/E ratio. The firm operates its flights as Delta Connection, United Express, American Eagle, or Alaska under code-share arrangements.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “UPS Drivers Don A Uniform Upgrade After 100 Years – Benzinga” on September 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “UPS unveils ‘major redesign’ of driver uniforms as part of ‘company-wide transformation’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UPS: A Wide Moat Company For Dividend Growth Investors – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UPS lower after FedEx guidance slash – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “UPS to add hundreds of holiday jobs in Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: September 18, 2019.