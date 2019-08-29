$1.99 EPS Expected for Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY); Shorts at AGGREKO PLC ORDINARY SHARES (ARGKF) Raised By 0.18%

Analysts expect Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report $1.99 EPS on September, 9.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 4.74% from last quarter’s $1.9 EPS. CASY’s profit would be $73.17 million giving it 21.43 P/E if the $1.99 EPS is correct. After having $0.68 EPS previously, Casey's General Stores, Inc.’s analysts see 192.65% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $170.56. About 130,491 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Expects the Cumulative Savings of Store-Level Operating Expenditures to Be $200M by FY21; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S EPS INCLUDES $4.60/SHR ADJUSTMENT DUE TO TAX LAW; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Net $193M; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Rev $2.05B; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Judy A. Schmeling Elected as a Class III Director; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Has Authorized a New $300 M Shr Repurchase Program Through Fiscal Yr 2020; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, EST. 63C; 23/05/2018 – JANA IS SAID TO TAKE STAKE IN CASEY’S STORES, MAY PUSH FOR SALE; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES SAYS ROBERT J. MYERS RETIRING; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores : $107 Million of Capacity Under Existing Repurchase Authorization Expected to be Completed in 1H

AGGREKO PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) had an increase of 0.18% in short interest. ARGKF’s SI was 616,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.18% from 615,400 shares previously. With 7,500 avg volume, 82 days are for AGGREKO PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ARGKF)’s short sellers to cover ARGKF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.5. About 1,512 shares traded. Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold Casey's General Stores, Inc. shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Grp Inc accumulated 73,013 shares. 22,501 are owned by Stevens Capital Limited Partnership. Comerica Bancorporation has 67,594 shares. Hennessy Advisors Inc holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 148,500 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has 0.04% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 26,285 shares. Opus Capital Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 8,201 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Texas Permanent School Fund has 24,855 shares. Pnc Financial reported 2,456 shares. Point72 Asset L P holds 26,725 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,304 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lomas Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 79,609 shares or 1.1% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 73,521 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc has 0.11% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 17,813 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc stated it has 587,928 shares.

Casey's General Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company has market cap of $6.27 billion. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items. It has a 30.95 P/E ratio. The Company’s stores also offer fuel for sale on a self-service basis.

Aggreko plc engages in the rental of temporary power and temperature control solutions to various customers. The company has market cap of $2.42 billion. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators; cooling equipment, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, air handlers, and air conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mould and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing. It has a 16.96 P/E ratio. The firm also provides electric heaters, indirect fired heaters, and heat exchangers; and load banks that are used to test generators and turbines, uninterrupted power systems, electrical distribution panels and systems, data center power systems, combined heat and power systems, and simulation of heat loads.