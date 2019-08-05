$1.99 EPS Expected for Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY); LSB Industries (LXU)’s Sentiment Is 1.36

Analysts expect Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report $1.99 EPS on September, 9.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 4.74% from last quarter’s $1.9 EPS. CASY’s profit would be $73.16M giving it 20.29 P/E if the $1.99 EPS is correct. After having $0.68 EPS previously, Casey's General Stores, Inc.’s analysts see 192.65% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.30% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $161.51. About 199,066 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names H. Lynn Horak as the New Chairma; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – APPOINTS H. LYNN HORAK NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Announces Board Refreshment With Appointment of Three New Independent Directors and New Board; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Grocery and Other Merchandise Sales Up 2% – 3%; 13/03/2018 – Casey’s Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Mar. 20; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Commits to New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program Through FY 2020; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Has Authorized a New $300 M Shr Repurchase Program Through Fiscal Yr 2020; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Fuel (Gallons and CPG) Up 2.2% – 2.7%

LSB Industries Inc (LXU) investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.31, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 38 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 28 sold and trimmed equity positions in LSB Industries Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 15.29 million shares, up from 15.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding LSB Industries Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 5 Reduced: 23 Increased: 28 New Position: 10.

LSB Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $143.63 million. The firm provides nitrogen fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate , urea ammonia nitrate, and AN ammonia solution for agricultural applications; high purity and commercial grade ammonia, high purity AN, sulfuric acids, mixed nitrating acids, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluids, as well as concentrated, blended, and regular nitric acids for industrial applications; and industrial grade AN and solutions for the mining industry. It currently has negative earnings. It offers industrial acids and other chemical products to the polyurethane, paper, fiber, emission control, and electronic industries; and blended and regular nitric acids, and industrial and high purity ammonia for various specialty applications, including the reduction of air emissions from power plants, as well as agricultural products to farmers, ranchers, fertilizer dealers, and distributors.

Robotti Robert holds 4.43% of its portfolio in LSB Industries, Inc. for 2.01 million shares. Eidelman Virant Capital owns 444,666 shares or 1.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gendell Jeffrey L has 1.95% invested in the company for 2.26 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Ironwood Investment Management Llc has invested 0.3% in the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 100,795 shares.

Casey's General Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company has market cap of $5.94 billion. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items. It has a 29.31 P/E ratio. The Company’s stores also offer fuel for sale on a self-service basis.

