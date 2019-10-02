$1.98 EPS Expected for Citigroup Inc. (C); Salzhauer Michael Decreased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding By $556,290

Analysts expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report $1.98 EPS on October, 11.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 13.79% from last quarter’s $1.74 EPS. C’s profit would be $4.47B giving it 8.60 P/E if the $1.98 EPS is correct. After having $1.83 EPS previously, Citigroup Inc.’s analysts see 8.20% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $68.15. About 12.35 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 19/04/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89; 30/04/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES IS SAID TO HIRE CITIGROUP, GOLDMAN FOR IPO; 29/05/2018 – CITI BRANDED CARD REVENUE HAS SLOWED, EXPECT 2% GROWTH IN ’18; 05/04/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES THOMAS STEFFEN TO BOOST ZURICH PRIVATE BANKING; 08/03/2018 – MOVES-Citi Private Bank names Thomas Schlaus Zurich team leader; 23/03/2018 – Citi Wins Top Honours in Global Custodian Awards; 14/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Fintech Banker Rahul Singla Said to Join Citigroup; 08/05/2018 – Citigroup has leading positions in low-risk businesses that serve global corporations like cash management, payments and receivables processing, and payroll, ValueAct said; 16/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 8.8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S DON CALLAHAN, HEAD OF OPERATIONS & TECH, TO DEPART

Salzhauer Michael decreased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) stake by 84.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Salzhauer Michael sold 12,362 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Salzhauer Michael holds 2,338 shares with $106,000 value, down from 14,700 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co now has $82.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.65. About 9.79 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/04/2018 – Genomic Features of Response to Combination #Immunotherapy in Patients with Advanced NSCLC; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 3/13/2018, 8:00 PM; 06/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Should Bristol-Myers panic over Incyte’s skin cancer failure?; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 09/04/2018 – BRISTOL WATER PLC BTW_pa.L – APPOINTMENT OF LAURA FLOWERDEW AS ITS NEXT CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER REPLACING MICK AXTELL; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers cancer drugs both beat expectations, but Merck beats them a little more; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 05/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/5/2018, 6:00 PM; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – U.S. REVENUES INCREASED 1% TO $2.8 BILLION IN THE QUARTER COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Which Geographically-Diversified Banking Giant Is Better: Citigroup or HSBC? – Forbes” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Falls After Weak ISM Data – Yahoo Finance” published on October 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Stock Market Today: Can Trump Delist China? – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citibank August credit-card charge-off rate improves – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Our Startling Prediction, Revisited: New Banking Revolution Based On DLT – Benzinga” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial services and products for consumers, firms, governments, and institutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $153.96 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Citicorp and Citi Holdings. It has a 9.48 P/E ratio. The Citicorp segment offers traditional banking services to retail clients through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1.

Among 3 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $93 highest and $7400 lowest target. $82.75’s average target is 21.42% above currents $68.15 stock price. Citigroup had 7 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 16. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16 with “Overweight”.

Salzhauer Michael increased Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 913,385 shares to 1.42 million valued at $41.13 million in 2019Q2.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 12.06 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.