$1.98 EPS Expected for Citigroup Inc. (C); Discovery – Series A (DISCA) Shorts Raised By 25.34%

Discovery Inc – Series A (NASDAQ:DISCA) had an increase of 25.34% in short interest. DISCA’s SI was 28.53 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 25.34% from 22.76M shares previously. With 3.95 million avg volume, 7 days are for Discovery Inc – Series A (NASDAQ:DISCA)’s short sellers to cover DISCA’s short positions. The SI to Discovery Inc – Series A’s float is 18.83%. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.97. About 1.89 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY EXECUTIVES START EARNINGS CALL; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Comm; 10/05/2018 – Discovery: Alvarez to Be Chief Accounting Officer With Departure of Kurt Wehner or Dec. 31, Whichever Occurs First; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY RAISES SCRIPPS SYNERGY TARGET TO $600 MILLION BY 2020; 31/05/2018 – Orange aiming to merge video arm with Altice Studio – Le Figaro; 29/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 28/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO ZASLAV HAD 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $42.2M:FILING; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q International Networks Revenue $1.1 Billion

Analysts expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report $1.98 EPS on October, 11.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 13.79% from last quarter’s $1.74 EPS. C’s profit would be $4.47 billion giving it 8.82 P/E if the $1.98 EPS is correct. After having $1.83 EPS previously, Citigroup Inc.’s analysts see 8.20% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $69.83. About 10.59M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/03/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at Conference Apr 20; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND VALUEACT CAPITAL SAYS IT TOOK $1 BLN STAKE IN CITIGROUP C.N AND SALLIE MAE SLM.O – LETTER; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT SAYS COMPANY REMAINS ON TRACK TO RETURN $60 BLN OF CAPITAL, REGULATORS PERMITTING; 23/04/2018 – Citi Establishes Service to Support New SEC Regulations for Mutual Funds; 18/04/2018 – Trade war would be ‘end of global recovery,’ says Citigroup economist; 22/05/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: May 22 (Table); 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 16/04/2018 – Citi raises oil price forecast due to concern about possible loss of Iran, Venezuela supply; 29/05/2018 – CITI MAY OFFER MILES, REWARDS ON CHECKING, SAVINGS ACCOUNTS; 30/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 8% in 2018, Citi Leads

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 41 investors sold Discovery, Inc. shares while 137 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 317.05 million shares or 1.87% more from 311.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Discovery Communications, Inc. operates as a media firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.47 billion. The firm operates through U.S. It has a 13.56 P/E ratio. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other divisions.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 23.16% above currents $69.83 stock price. Citigroup had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $81 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets.

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial services and products for consumers, firms, governments, and institutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $157.75 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Citicorp and Citi Holdings. It has a 9.71 P/E ratio. The Citicorp segment offers traditional banking services to retail clients through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold Citigroup Inc. shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.