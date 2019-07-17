$-1.97 EPS Expected for Wayfair Inc. (W); Standex International (SXI) Has 1.41 Sentiment

Standex International Corp (SXI) investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.11, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 72 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 51 sold and trimmed equity positions in Standex International Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 10.88 million shares, down from 10.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Standex International Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 39 Increased: 48 New Position: 24.

Analysts expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report $-1.97 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.84 EPS change or 74.34% from last quarter’s $-1.13 EPS. After having $-2.19 EPS previously, Wayfair Inc.’s analysts see -10.05% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.23% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $153.29. About 178,404 shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 72.24% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.81% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 29/03/2018 – Wayfair joins TripAdvisor in pulling ads from TV host Laura Ingraham over Parkland survivor tweet; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to Its Bd of Directors; 18/04/2018 – NACS: South Dakota v. Wayfair Decision will have Major Implications for Main Street Retailers; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils Inspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of; 22/03/2018 – Wayfair Adding 450 Jobs In New York — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 02/04/2018 – WAYFAIR METIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 17/04/2018 – Rep. Womack: Womack Statement on South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. Oral Arguments; 02/04/2018 – Wayfair is Growing Enemies Faster than Customers

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and Europe. The company has market cap of $14.05 billion. It operates through two divisions, U.S. and International. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers approximately eight million products for the home sector under various brands.

Among 18 analysts covering Wayfair (NYSE:W), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Wayfair had 31 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $168 target in Monday, February 25 report. On Monday, January 28 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform”. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. Robert W. Baird maintained Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, February 25. The rating was maintained by CFRA with “Hold” on Friday, February 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold Wayfair Inc. shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management One holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 30,391 shares. Bares Capital Mngmt has 1.59 million shares. Spruce House Invest Mgmt Lc has invested 20.46% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Fjarde Ap reported 19,803 shares stake. Gideon Capital Advsrs stated it has 12,399 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). One Trading Lp owns 19,392 shares. Moreover, Prescott General Prtn has 21.58% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership owns 23,739 shares. Voloridge Management Limited Com invested 0.42% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Mitsubishi Ufj And has invested 0.17% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 30,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Strs Ohio has 691 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd owns 105,244 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 15 selling transactions for $12.23 million activity. Oblak Steve also sold $16,542 worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) on Friday, February 1. $391,949 worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) shares were sold by Conine Steven. On Thursday, January 24 Macri Edmond sold $50,972 worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) or 500 shares. The insider Shah Niraj sold $1.67 million. Kumin Michael Andrew had bought 3,000 shares worth $423,120 on Tuesday, May 14. The insider Rodrigues Romero sold $3,591.

Analysts await Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 21.25% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.6 per share. SXI’s profit will be $15.94M for 14.08 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Standex International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 93.85% EPS growth.

