$1.96 EPS Expected for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO); Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Raised Cintas (CTAS) Position

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased Cintas Corp (CTAS) stake by 2.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc acquired 2,981 shares as Cintas Corp (CTAS)’s stock rose 9.81%. The Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc holds 142,996 shares with $28.90M value, up from 140,015 last quarter. Cintas Corp now has $26.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $260.18. About 792,813 shares traded or 56.27% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M

Analysts expect Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) to report $1.96 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 14.62% from last quarter’s $1.71 EPS. TARO’s profit would be $75.54M giving it 10.76 P/E if the $1.96 EPS is correct. After having $1.52 EPS previously, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.’s analysts see 28.95% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $84.33. About 53,473 shares traded. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) has risen 4.39% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical TARO News: 17/05/2018 – Taro Provides Results for Year Ended March 31, 2018; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – FILED LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO UK FINCO, PERRIGO ISRAEL PHARMACEUTICALS, AND TARO PHARMACEUTICALS; 17/05/2018 – TARO PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD TARO.N QUARTERLY SHR $6.18 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 09/03/2018 – TOKYO (Kyodo) — Japan’s National Tax Agency head Nobuhisa Sagawa on Friday stepped down to take responsibility for the lingering controversy concerning a state-owned land sale, Finance Minister Taro Aso said. Aso told a press conference the government has accepted Sagawa’s request to resign for causing trouble in Diet deliberations; 15/04/2018 – JAPANESE FOREIGN MINISTER TARO KONO SPEAKS IN TOKYO; 26/03/2018 – Sagawa’s testimony was expected to “bring the truth to light” but the former tax chief dodged questions on doctoring; 02/04/2018 – JAPANESE FINANCE MINISTER TARO ASO SPEAKS TO REPORTERS IN TOKYO; 11/05/2018 – Taro to Announce Full Year Results on May 17, 2018; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Former Japanese Finance Ministry official Nobuhisa Sagawa said there were no instructions from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, his wife, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso, or the ministry’s top officials regarding doctoring documents related to a heavily discounted sale of state-owned land; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S UNIT FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO, TARO FOR SERNIVO

More notable recent Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Taro halted pending news – Seeking Alpha” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Taro Pharmaceutical Is Thriving Against The Generic Drug Apocalypse – Shares Are Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.25 billion. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories. It has a 11.67 P/E ratio. The firm sells and distributes its products principally to drug industry wholesalers, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, healthcare institutions, and private pharmacies.

Among 3 analysts covering Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cintas had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, July 17 report. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $218 target in Friday, March 22 report. The stock of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 22.