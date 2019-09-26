$1.94 EPS Expected for ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN); Ezcorp – Class A Non-voting (EZPW) Shorts Increased By 0.12%

Ezcorp Inc – Class A Non-voting (NASDAQ:EZPW) had an increase of 0.12% in short interest. EZPW’s SI was 10.00M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.12% from 9.99M shares previously. With 367,600 avg volume, 27 days are for Ezcorp Inc – Class A Non-voting (NASDAQ:EZPW)’s short sellers to cover EZPW’s short positions. The SI to Ezcorp Inc – Class A Non-voting’s float is 19.92%. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.75. About 889,753 shares traded or 129.97% up from the average. EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) has declined 12.83% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical EZPW News: 02/05/2018 – EZCORP Reports 47% Increase in Second Quarter Net Income; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q EPS CONT OPS 21C, EST. 19C; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 22/05/2018 – Ezcorp: No Fatalities in Accident of Aircraft Carrying Four EZCORP Employees; 09/03/2018 Ezcorp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 270% to 29 Days; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $202.0M (2 EST.); 22/05/2018 – EZPW: AIRCRAFT CARRYING 4 EMPLOYEES IN RUNWAY OVERRUN ACCIDENT; 22/05/2018 – EZPW: NO FATALITIES IN ACCIDENT, MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 22/04/2018 – DJ EZCORP Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EZPW); 02/05/2018 – Ezcorp 2Q EPS 23c

Analysts expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report $1.94 EPS on October, 18.They anticipate $0.53 EPS change or 21.46% from last quarter’s $2.47 EPS. MAN’s profit would be $116.10M giving it 10.90 P/E if the $1.94 EPS is correct. After having $2.05 EPS previously, ManpowerGroup Inc.’s analysts see -5.37% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.08% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $84.57. About 501,074 shares traded or 0.48% up from the average. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 12/03/2018 – Norway Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Survey (Table); 28/05/2018 – EGYPT STATE COMPANY TO SELL UP TO 4 PCT OF ITS STAKE IN EASTERN TOBACCO ON CAIRO EXCHANGE -MINISTRY OF MANPOWER; 08/03/2018 – ManpowerGroup Solutions TAPFIN Expands Digital Platform IntelliReach™ to Help Even More Clients Optimize Talent Management; 16/05/2018 – Everest Group Names ManpowerGroup Solutions as Global Leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing for 8th Consecutive Year; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP SEES 2Q EPS $2.33 TO $2.41, EST. $2.33; 08/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup at Group Meeting Hosted By SunTrust Today; 12/03/2018 – New Zealand 2Q Manpower Employment Outlook at 11% (Table); 12/03/2018 – Australia 2Q Manpower Employment Outlook at 11% (Table); 12/03/2018 – Hungary Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 12/03/2018 – India Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Weakens

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold ManpowerGroup Inc. shares while 105 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 53.15 million shares or 1.64% more from 52.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 1,593 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Company has 0.28% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Systematic Financial Mngmt Ltd Partnership, New Jersey-based fund reported 9,745 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 86,197 shares in its portfolio. Investment House Ltd has 4,210 shares. Meeder Asset Inc holds 19,277 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 36,918 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated has invested 0.02% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). James Inv Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 1,162 shares. Mackay Shields Lc reported 184,123 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt accumulated 36,065 shares. Wetherby Asset Inc invested in 2,439 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 17,730 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Andra Ap has invested 0.31% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Bessemer Group accumulated 3,784 shares.

More notable recent ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altria: Certain Wealth In Uncertain Times – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “We Think VMware (NYSE:VMW) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Hiring Intentions Vary Significantly Around the World with Softer Employment Outlooks Predicted in Many Markets for Q4 – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Waste Management: Don’t Waste The Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. ManpowerGroup has $11000 highest and $8300 lowest target. $97’s average target is 14.70% above currents $84.57 stock price. ManpowerGroup had 7 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, July 11. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Monday, July 22. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $11000 target in Monday, July 22 report.

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company has market cap of $5.06 billion. The companyÂ’s recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions. It has a 10.58 P/E ratio. It also offers various assessment services; career management; training and development services; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

More notable recent EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) news were published by: Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance UK” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why United States Steel, EZCORP, and Seagate Technology Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on September 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “EZCORP Announces Board Leadership Changes – Business Wire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dragon Victory International leads gainers, EZCORP and Leju Holdings the only losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “36 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company has market cap of $374.26 million. The firm operates through three divisions: U.S. It has a 116.38 P/E ratio. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold EZCORP, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 47.47 million shares or 0.73% less from 47.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 79,887 shares. 249,955 are held by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Corporation. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 41,168 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Bank owns 0% invested in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) for 97,650 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Incorporated has 0% invested in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) for 8.09M shares. Moreover, Comerica Bankshares has 0.01% invested in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) for 107,628 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc reported 803,849 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 52,445 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co accumulated 78,410 shares. Caxton Ltd Partnership accumulated 21,377 shares. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Prudential Fincl Incorporated has invested 0% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Zebra Capital Management Lc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation reported 328,509 shares. Lpl Ltd holds 0% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) or 23,126 shares.