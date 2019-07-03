$1.94 EPS Expected for Cintas (CTAS); SUNDANCE ENERGY AUSTRALIA LTD ORDINARY S (SDCJF) SI Increased By 23.4%

SUNDANCE ENERGY AUSTRALIA LTD ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) had an increase of 23.4% in short interest. SDCJF’s SI was 2.31 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 23.4% from 1.87M shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 7702 days are for SUNDANCE ENERGY AUSTRALIA LTD ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:SDCJF)’s short sellers to cover SDCJF’s short positions. It closed at $0.165 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report $1.94 EPS on July, 18.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 9.60% from last quarter’s $1.77 EPS. CTAS’s profit would be $202.87 million giving it 30.67 P/E if the $1.94 EPS is correct. After having $1.84 EPS previously, Cintas Corporation’s analysts see 5.43% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $238. About 389,101 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $134.47 million. The companyÂ’s exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma. It currently has negative earnings.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $24.89 billion. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other divisions. It has a 31.39 P/E ratio. The firm rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Among 3 analysts covering Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cintas had 6 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by RBC Capital Markets. On Tuesday, January 8 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Friday, March 22 report.