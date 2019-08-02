$1.93 EPS Expected for American Woodmark (AMWD); Todd Asset Management Decreased F5 Networks (FFIV) Stake By $13.45 Million

Analysts expect American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) to report $1.93 EPS on August, 26.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 5.39% from last quarter’s $2.04 EPS. AMWD’s profit would be $32.55M giving it 10.45 P/E if the $1.93 EPS is correct. After having $1.87 EPS previously, American Woodmark Corporation’s analysts see 3.21% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $80.7. About 62,214 shares traded. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has risen 1.98% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMWD News: 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q EBITDA $36.0M; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys 2% Position in American Woodmark; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Woodmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMWD); 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 09/03/2018 – AMERICAN WOODMARK 3Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 96C; 09/03/2018 American Woodmark 3Q EPS 12c; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q Adj EPS 84c; 15/05/2018 – American Woodmark Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Conference Call On The Internet; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 10%

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased F5 Networks (FFIV) stake by 28.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 86,200 shares as F5 Networks (FFIV)’s stock declined 3.64%. The Todd Asset Management Llc holds 211,415 shares with $33.18M value, down from 297,615 last quarter. F5 Networks now has $8.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.17% or $6.04 during the last trading session, reaching $138.72. About 408,034 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q EPS $1.77; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold American Woodmark Corporation shares while 42 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 15.35 million shares or 0.41% less from 15.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skyline Asset Mgmt L P reported 1.67% stake. Goldman Sachs stated it has 80,217 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd has 2,883 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oberweis Asset stated it has 11,300 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 1.28M shares. Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 19,483 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Blackrock reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Barclays Public Limited Co holds 17,277 shares. Dubuque State Bank & Tru Company invested in 0% or 90 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). 184,763 were reported by Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corporation. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 2,544 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt reported 2,700 shares. Johnson Counsel invested in 0.01% or 7,600 shares.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and home construction markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.36 billion. The firm offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 514 various cabinet lines, which include 85 door creates in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name. It has a 16.71 P/E ratio. It offers cabinets in various sizes, and construction and decorative options for a range of design layouts; and turnkey installation services to its direct builder clients through a network of seven service centers.

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.20 earnings per share, down 10.20% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.45 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $132.28M for 15.76 P/E if the $2.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. F5 Networks had 19 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Tuesday, March 12. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was upgraded by Nomura. Piper Jaffray maintained F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Sell” rating. PiperJaffray upgraded F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) rating on Friday, March 29. PiperJaffray has “Neutral” rating and $163 target. The stock of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) earned “Hold” rating by DA Davidson on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,036 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.02% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Amer Rech & Management stated it has 0.28% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Natl Pension has invested 0% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Staley Cap Advisers Incorporated has 0.03% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Ajo LP accumulated 0.09% or 116,398 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 2,452 shares. Us Bancorporation De holds 0.01% or 13,301 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership stated it has 597,040 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 162,542 shares. Kames Capital Public Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Principal Financial Gru holds 92,361 shares. State Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd holds 0.4% or 5,358 shares. Axa invested in 0.09% or 146,971 shares.