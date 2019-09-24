$1.91 EPS Expected for American Tower (REIT); Horizon Investments Lifted Cardinal Health Com (CAH) Position By $1.97 Million

Analysts expect American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) to report $1.91 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 3.24% from last quarter’s $1.85 EPS. AMT’s profit would be $845.52 million giving it 29.69 P/E if the $1.91 EPS is correct. After having $2.01 EPS previously, American Tower Corporation’s analysts see -4.98% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $226.8. About 110,340 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Horizon Investments Llc increased Cardinal Health Inc Com (CAH) stake by 1012.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Horizon Investments Llc acquired 41,963 shares as Cardinal Health Inc Com (CAH)’s stock declined 3.93%. The Horizon Investments Llc holds 46,107 shares with $2.17 million value, up from 4,144 last quarter. Cardinal Health Inc Com now has $13.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.31. About 209,894 shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 24/04/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 08/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cardinal Health Rtgs Unaffected By New Guidance; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Cordis Initiatives Will Take Some Time; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 5 Years; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Lowers Outook on Weak Performance — Earnings Review; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject the Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – UPDATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 10 Bps, Most in 3 Years

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold CAH shares while 164 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 255.51 million shares or 0.45% less from 256.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cardinal Health has $5200 highest and $4100 lowest target. $47.67’s average target is 0.76% above currents $47.31 stock price. Cardinal Health had 7 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Guggenheim on Tuesday, August 20 to “Buy”. The stock of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Morgan Stanley.

Horizon Investments Llc decreased Evergy Inc Com stake by 19,737 shares to 4,806 valued at $289,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced International Flavorsfragra Co (NYSE:IFF) stake by 16,993 shares and now owns 1,893 shares. Public Svc Enterprise Grp In C (NYSE:PEG) was reduced too.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 149,000 communications sites. The company has market cap of $100.40 billion.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold American Tower Corporation shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.