$1.90 EPS Expected for AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER); Shorts at Hni (HNI) Raised By 2.54%

Hni Corporation (NYSE:HNI) had an increase of 2.54% in short interest. HNI’s SI was 896,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.54% from 874,300 shares previously. With 209,600 avg volume, 4 days are for Hni Corporation (NYSE:HNI)’s short sellers to cover HNI’s short positions. The SI to Hni Corporation’s float is 2.1%. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 29,701 shares traded. HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) has declined 19.66% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HNI News: 20/04/2018 – HNI Corporation Announces Retirement Of Stan A. Askren And Appointment Of Jeffrey D. Lorenger; 17/05/2018 – HNI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 24-25; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp Sees Full-Year Organic Sales Up 5%-8%; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp: Askren Expects to Retire as CEO and Chairman No Later Than Dec 31; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp. Announces CEO Retirement, Quarterly Earnings; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corporation Reports Strong Sales Growth For First Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 24/05/2018 – HNI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp: Board Anticipates Lorenger Will Be Promoted to CEO Before Year End; 20/04/2018 – HNI CORP HNI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.54, REV VIEW $2.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – HNI CORP – CORPORATION CONTINUES TO EXPECT FULL YEAR 2018 ORGANIC SALES TO BE UP 5 TO 8 PERCENT

Analysts expect AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report $1.90 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 6.15% from last quarter’s $1.79 EPS. AER’s profit would be $259.55 million giving it 7.34 P/E if the $1.90 EPS is correct. After having $2.42 EPS previously, AerCap Holdings N.V.’s analysts see -21.49% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.81. About 90,143 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.23B; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72

Among 2 analysts covering AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AerCap Holdings has $7300 highest and $55 lowest target. $64’s average target is 14.67% above currents $55.81 stock price. AerCap Holdings had 4 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Compass Point maintained AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Compass Point has “Buy” rating and $7300 target. Citigroup maintained AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold AerCap Holdings N.V. shares while 102 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 117.17 million shares or 2.00% less from 119.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 34 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 0.03% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 1.22M shares. Lenox Wealth Inc has 0.24% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 15,300 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). 67,879 are owned by Ameriprise. United Services Automobile Association owns 0.01% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 48,879 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Co accumulated 0% or 45,554 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 9,016 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 10,425 shares. Korea reported 30,900 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Limited Com holds 0% or 171 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 27,997 shares. Marietta Investment Prtn Ltd accumulated 3,848 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advisors Inc reported 5,854 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.07% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER).

AerCap Holdings N.V., an independent aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.62 billion. The firm provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews. It has a 7.46 P/E ratio. The Company’s aircraft asset management services also comprise periodically inspecting the leased aircraft; coordinating technical modifications to aircraft to meet new lessee requirements; conducting restructurings negotiations in connection with lease defaults; repossessing aircraft; arranging and monitoring insurance coverage; registering and de-registering aircraft; arranging for aircraft and aircraft engine valuations; and providing market research services.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of office furniture and hearth products primarily in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, and Taiwan. The company has market cap of $1.52 billion. The companyÂ’s Office Furniture segment offers a range of metal and wood commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, Paoli, HBF, OFM, basyx by HON, ERGOTM, and Lamex brands, as well as under private labels. It has a 17.54 P/E ratio. This segment sells its products through independent and local office products dealers; national office product distributors; selling relationships with the end-users; wholesalers; and direct sales to federal, state, and local government offices.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold HNI Corporation shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 2.06% less from 30.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) for 42,946 shares. Raymond James & has invested 0% in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). 273,261 are owned by Bank Of America De. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 3,861 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). Zebra Mngmt reported 22,621 shares. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 38,098 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 128,699 shares. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 12,885 shares. 32,132 are held by Prudential Inc. Jefferies Gp Ltd Llc holds 0% or 6,356 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0.02% or 25,086 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv invested 0% in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) holds 3,349 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 11,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.