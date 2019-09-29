$1.90 EPS Expected for AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER); Cooper-standard Holdings (CPS) Shorts Decreased By 4.53%

Cooper-standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) had a decrease of 4.53% in short interest. CPS’s SI was 1.28M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.53% from 1.34 million shares previously. With 183,900 avg volume, 7 days are for Cooper-standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS)’s short sellers to cover CPS’s short positions. The SI to Cooper-standard Holdings Inc’s float is 7.5%. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $40.95. About 176,034 shares traded. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has declined 62.97% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CPS News: 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD SEES FY REV. $3.55B TO $3.60B, EST. $3.62B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPS); 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q EPS $3.07; 29/05/2018 – Cooper-Standard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings Backs FY Sales $3.55B-$3.6B; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD 1Q REV. $967.4M, EST. $901.0M; 10/04/2018 – Cooper Standard’s Fortrex™ Material Innovation Wins 2018 Automotive News PACE Award; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Expands Product Offerings with LS Mtron Acquisition; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings: 1Q Net New Business Awards $140M; 23/04/2018 – Cooper Standard to Host Conference Call on May 2 to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Analysts expect AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report $1.90 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 6.15% from last quarter’s $1.79 EPS. AER’s profit would be $259.54M giving it 7.29 P/E if the $1.90 EPS is correct. After having $2.42 EPS previously, AerCap Holdings N.V.’s analysts see -21.49% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 480,386 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, makes, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $692.13 million. The firm operates in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South America divisions. It has a 4.84 P/E ratio. The Company’s sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 16.82 million shares or 1.57% more from 16.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0.03% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.03% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Schroder Invest Group Inc accumulated 328,838 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12,144 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Prtn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny, a New York-based fund reported 5,809 shares. Trellus Mgmt Limited Co owns 1.86% invested in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) for 30,000 shares. Alberta Invest reported 14,230 shares. Quantbot Techs L P has 8,700 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company reported 59,069 shares stake. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 49 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank reported 32,300 shares. Comerica Bankshares has 23,267 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fund Mngmt holds 0% or 5,600 shares. Thb Asset Mngmt accumulated 7,447 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Among 3 analysts covering Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cooper-Standard Holdings has $6300 highest and $3600 lowest target. $46.33’s average target is 13.14% above currents $40.95 stock price. Cooper-Standard Holdings had 7 analyst reports since April 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5600 target in Monday, August 5 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 26 by Roth Capital. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Monday, July 15. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, June 13 to “Sell”.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an independent aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.57 billion. The firm provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews. It has a 7.41 P/E ratio. The Company’s aircraft asset management services also comprise periodically inspecting the leased aircraft; coordinating technical modifications to aircraft to meet new lessee requirements; conducting restructurings negotiations in connection with lease defaults; repossessing aircraft; arranging and monitoring insurance coverage; registering and de-registering aircraft; arranging for aircraft and aircraft engine valuations; and providing market research services.

Among 2 analysts covering AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AerCap Holdings has $7300 highest and $55 lowest target. $64’s average target is 15.44% above currents $55.44 stock price. AerCap Holdings had 5 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Compass Point. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Citigroup.