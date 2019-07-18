$1.88 EPS Expected for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN); Alkermes PLC (ALKS) Has 1.1 Sentiment

Analysts expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to report $1.88 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.85 EPS change or 82.52% from last quarter’s $1.03 EPS. DIN’s profit would be $32.96 million giving it 12.34 P/E if the $1.88 EPS is correct. After having $1.90 EPS previously, Dine Brands Global, Inc.’s analysts see -1.05% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.24% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $92.79. About 294,989 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 26.56% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.13% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 25/04/2018 – Applebee’s® to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Two Neighborhood Drinks – the DOLLARITA™ and the New 2 DOLLAR DOS; 27/03/2018 – Applebee’s® Appoints Steve Levigne to Vice President of Insights and Analytics; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Rev $188.2M; 16/04/2018 – Applebee’s® Is Giving Guests More For Their Money With Bigger, Bolder Grill Combos; 12/03/2018 – Enhanced Applebee’s® To Go Experience Has Arrived to Save Mealtime; 14/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q REV. $188.2M, EST. $155.3M; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands 1Q Profit Rises 9.5%; Backs 2018 Guidance; 07/05/2018 – Thomas Song Joins Dine Brands Global From Choice Hotel; 07/03/2018 IHOP® Restaurants Unveils Limited Edition PancakeWear For Spring 2018

Alkermes PLC (ALKS) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 88 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 80 cut down and sold their stock positions in Alkermes PLC. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 148.89 million shares, down from 149.02 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Alkermes PLC in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 32 Reduced: 48 Increased: 62 New Position: 26.

Meditor Group Ltd holds 6.11% of its portfolio in Alkermes plc for 892,400 shares. First Light Asset Management Llc owns 211,164 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bogle Investment Management L P De has 0.85% invested in the company for 304,992 shares. The California-based Primecap Management Co Ca has invested 0.62% in the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 120,399 shares.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.80 billion. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy.

Analysts await Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.27 EPS, down 400.00% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $-0.33 actual EPS reported by Alkermes plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% EPS growth.

DineEquity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.63 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. It has a 17.96 P/E ratio. It owns and operates two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

Among 2 analysts covering Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dine Brands Global had 7 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Friday, February 22. Maxim Group maintained it with “Buy” rating and $120 target in Thursday, February 21 report.