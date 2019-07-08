$1.88 EPS Expected for Aon plc (AON); Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) Sentiment Is 0.96

Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.07, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 87 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 91 cut down and sold equity positions in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 38.99 million shares, down from 39.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 70 Increased: 58 New Position: 29.

Analysts expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report $1.88 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 9.94% from last quarter’s $1.71 EPS. AON’s profit would be $452.18 million giving it 26.25 P/E if the $1.88 EPS is correct. After having $3.31 EPS previously, Aon plc’s analysts see -43.20% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $197.41. About 101,924 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $47.48 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. It has a 40.44 P/E ratio. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

Among 4 analysts covering Aon (NYSE:AON), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Aon had 9 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $18200 target in Wednesday, May 15 report. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by M Partners. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 22 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Monday, February 4. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, makes, and sells building construction products. The company has market cap of $2.96 billion. The firm offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications. It has a 24.45 P/E ratio. It also provides wood shrinkage compensating devices; ornamental product line; cold formed steel connections; structural screws for wood, metal, and composite decking applications; and mechanical anchors for use in hollow wall conditions and for overhead applications.

Analysts await Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 9.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SSD’s profit will be $46.43 million for 15.94 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $65.67. About 12,122 shares traded. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD) has risen 8.39% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.96% the S&P500. Some Historical SSD News: 24/04/2018 – Simpson Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 12 Days; 30/04/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing 1Q EPS 54c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Simpson; 17/04/2018 Simpson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSD); 30/04/2018 – SIMPSON 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp holds 5.47% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. for 1.12 million shares. Cornerstone Capital Inc. owns 338,104 shares or 3.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc has 2.72% invested in the company for 1.65 million shares. The California-based Snyder Capital Management L P has invested 1.62% in the stock. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 78,958 shares.