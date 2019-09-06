$1.86 EPS Expected for Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM); Montage Resources (MR) Sellers Increased By 5.79% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to report $1.86 EPS on September, 11 after the close.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 1.64% from last quarter’s $1.83 EPS. OXM’s profit would be $31.66 million giving it 9.77 P/E if the $1.86 EPS is correct. After having $1.30 EPS previously, Oxford Industries, Inc.’s analysts see 43.08% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.58% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $72.67. About 169,735 shares traded. Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has declined 19.91% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical OXM News: 08/05/2018 – OXFORD, Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide, Announces Participation in the B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC – FOR FULL 2018 FISCAL YEAR, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.40 AND $4.60; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.15 TO $1.25, EST. $1.51; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.25; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 93C, EST. 91C; 21/03/2018 – Southern Tide Expands Brand’s Retail Footprint with Destination and Community in Mind; 08/05/2018 – Oxford Industries Presenting at Conference May 23; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC OXM.N FY SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.41; 04/05/2018 – Oxford Industries Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold Oxford Industries, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 15.55 million shares or 0.95% less from 15.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Oxford Industries, Inc., an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of firm owned brands, and licensed and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.24 billion. The firm offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand. It has a 18.16 P/E ratio. It also provides branded and private label men's apparel, including tailored clothing, casual pants, and sportswear, as well as apparel under licensed brands, such as the Kenneth Cole, Dockers, Geoffrey Beene, Nick Graham, and Andrew Fezza.

