$-1.84 EPS Expected for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN); Yandex N.V. – Class A Ordinary Shares (YNDX) Sellers Decreased By 13.56% Their Shorts

Yandex N.V. – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:YNDX) had a decrease of 13.56% in short interest. YNDX’s SI was 2.14 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 13.56% from 2.48 million shares previously. With 2.45 million avg volume, 1 days are for Yandex N.V. – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:YNDX)’s short sellers to cover YNDX’s short positions. The SI to Yandex N.V. – Class A Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.77%. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $39.74. About 710,893 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home

Analysts expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to report $-1.84 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.83 EPS change or 82.18% from last quarter’s $-1.01 EPS. After having $-1.41 EPS previously, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s analysts see 30.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $44.45. About 427,585 shares traded. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) has risen 115.41% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 110.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BHVN News: 26/03/2018 – Updated $BHVN, which end the day down 7% after a roller coaster ride in the red — $LLY +1.9%; 26/03/2018 – BIOHAVEN SUCCESSFUL ACHIEVEMENT OF BOTH CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 03/04/2018 – Kleo Pharmaceuticals Inc. Appoints Luca Rastelli, PhD as Chief Scientific Officer; 26/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biohaven migraine pill achieves main goals of two late-stage clinical trials; 06/03/2018 Biohaven Enrolls First Patient In Phase 3 Clinical Trial To Evaluate Rimegepant Zydis® ODT In The Acute Treatment Of Migraine; 26/03/2018 – BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL SAYS IN TERMS OF COMPARISON OF RIMEGEPANT WITH ALLERGAN’S UBROGEPANT, THE SAFETY PROFILE THUS FAR FAVOURS RIMEGEPANT – CONF CALL; 30/04/2018 – Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Closes Above 200-D-MA; 06/03/2018 – Biohaven Pharma 4Q Loss/Shr 75c; 14/03/2018 – Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Closes Below 200-Day MA; 09/05/2018 – Biohaven Initiates Expanded Access Program for Sublingual BHV-0223 ZYDIS® Orally Dissolving Tablets for Patients with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Among 6 analysts covering Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Biohaven Pharmaceutical had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $70 target in Monday, April 15 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $5700 target in Tuesday, May 14 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 15 report. PiperJaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $10000 target in Wednesday, May 8 report. Leerink Swann maintained the shares of BHVN in report on Tuesday, April 23 with “Outperform” rating.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. The company has market cap of $2.29 billion. The Company’s advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities.

Yandex N.V. operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.98 billion. The firm offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices. It has a 9.18 P/E ratio. It provides maps and location services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, and Yandex.Transport; Yandex.Mail that provides users access to their email accounts; Yandex.Disk, a cloud storage service; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather, a service that offers hyperlocal weather information; and Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms.

Among 2 analysts covering Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Yandex had 3 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock of Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America.

