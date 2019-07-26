$1.83 EPS Expected for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG); Spindletop Capital Has Trimmed By $1.29 Million Its American Intl Group (AIG) Position

Analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to report $1.83 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.37 EPS change or 16.82% from last quarter’s $2.2 EPS. THG’s profit would be $72.24 million giving it 17.79 P/E if the $1.83 EPS is correct. After having $1.96 EPS previously, The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.’s analysts see -6.63% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $130.19. About 76,474 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 6.04% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.61% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 04/05/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC THG.N : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 24/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP IS EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR INTL SPECIALTY; 07/03/2018 The Hanover Introduces Online Tool, Allowing Agents to Quote, Bind and Issue Contractor’s Equipment Policies; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – RETAINED GOLDMAN SACHS & CO., LLC. TO SERVE AS ITS ADVISER THROUGH PROCESS; 12/03/2018 – Increasing Number of Motorists Are Uninsured, Putting lnsured Drivers At Risk; 03/05/2018 – CoverWallet Expands its Innovative Insurtech Platform to The Hanover Insurance Group Agents; 15/05/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP: RETIREMENT OF LONGTIME CHAIRMAN; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – CONFIRMED UNDERTAKING REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, INCLUDING A POSSIBLE SALE, FOR LONDON-BASED CHAUCER; 12/03/2018 – Increasing Number of Motorists Are Uninsured, Putting Insured Drivers At Risk

Spindletop Capital Llc decreased American Intl Group Inc (AIG) stake by 9.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spindletop Capital Llc sold 30,000 shares as American Intl Group Inc (AIG)’s stock rose 17.36%. The Spindletop Capital Llc holds 275,000 shares with $11.84 million value, down from 305,000 last quarter. American Intl Group Inc now has $49.81B valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 752,674 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 19/04/2018 – AIG – AUTHORISATION OF NEW INSURANCE COS IN UK AND LUXEMBOURG THAT WILL SEE ALL BUSINESS TRANSFERRED TO NEW ENTITIES AHEAD OF UK LEAVING EU; 30/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 30); 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG – Forbes; 02/05/2018 – AIG Adjusted Book Value Per Common Share Was $56.10; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr Rejected by U.S. Supreme Court on AIG Bailout; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q EPS $1.01; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS WILL ALSO SERVE AS A MEMBER OF GENERAL INSURANCE EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM; 20/04/2018 – AIG TO REDEEM 8.000% & 8.625% JR SUB DEBS DUE 2038; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED ELEVEN DIRECTORS AT COMPANY’S ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 12/04/2018 – AIG, Ernst & Young in Global Tax Compliance, Technology Pact

Among 5 analysts covering American International Gr (NYSE:AIG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. American International Gr had 15 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has "Buy" rating given on Friday, February 15 by Compass Point. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with "Buy". The rating was downgraded by Argus Research on Friday, February 15 to "Hold". The firm has "Buy" rating by UBS given on Wednesday, February 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Of Nevada accumulated 0.1% or 31,704 shares. Shelton Capital Management holds 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 307 shares. Marathon Trading Inv Limited Liability Company stated it has 52,800 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Valley National Advisers owns 415 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Partnership reported 129 shares. Sei Investments holds 871,144 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Llc reported 3,266 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.04% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 15,658 shares. Pzena Inv Mngmt has invested 2.88% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Joel Isaacson And Company Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 4,712 shares. Rock Point Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 90,892 shares or 1.84% of its portfolio. Webster State Bank N A holds 5,180 shares. 78,171 were accumulated by Etrade Cap Ltd Llc.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity. Shares for $51,710 were bought by Vaughan Therese M.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00B for 12.45 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.14 billion. It operates through four divisions: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. It has a 12.41 P/E ratio. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workersÂ’ compensation, specialty property, inland marine, management and professional liability, and surety, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 15,736 shares or 114.59% more from 7,333 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Co has invested 0.01% in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG). Captrust Fin Advsr holds 0% or 535 shares.