1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS)’s Financial Results Comparing With TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) and TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) have been rivals in the Specialty Retail Other for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 19 0.97 N/A 0.51 38.09 TravelCenters of America LLC 20 0.02 N/A -0.24 0.00

In table 1 we can see 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. and TravelCenters of America LLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. and TravelCenters of America LLC’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 5.8% TravelCenters of America LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.32 beta means 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s volatility is 32.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, TravelCenters of America LLC has beta of 1.65 which is 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.3 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. Its rival TravelCenters of America LLC’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.4 respectively. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TravelCenters of America LLC.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. and TravelCenters of America LLC’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TravelCenters of America LLC 0 0 0 0.00

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s average price target is $22.5, while its potential upside is 22.35%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. and TravelCenters of America LLC are owned by institutional investors at 67.8% and 36.2% respectively. 2.8% are 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.7% of TravelCenters of America LLC shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 1.35% 1.4% -5.73% 46.78% 36.92% 60.1% TravelCenters of America LLC -3.9% -5.48% -12.88% -33.78% -24.18% -8.24%

For the past year 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. has 60.1% stronger performance while TravelCenters of America LLC has -8.24% weaker performance.

Summary

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors TravelCenters of America LLC.

1-800-Flowers.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, and plush stuffed animals. It also provides floral wire service through mybloomnet.net; gourmet gifts, such as fruits and other gourmet items through 1-877-322-1200 or harryanddavid.com; popcorn and specialty treats through 1-800-541-2676 or thepopcornfactory.com; cookies and baked gifts from 1-800-443-8124 or cheryls.com; gift baskets and towers from 1800baskets.com; English muffins and other breakfast treats from 1-800-999-1910 or wolfermans.com; carved fresh fruit arrangements from fruitbouquets.com; and steaks and chops from stockyards.com. The company offers its products to consumers and wholesalers. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, New York.

TravelCenters of America LLC operates and franchises travel center, and standalone convenience store and restaurant locations in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Travel Centers and Convenience Stores. The company offers diesel fuel and gasoline, and diesel exhaust fluid; and operates full service restaurants and quick service restaurants (QSRs). It also operates truck repair and maintenance facilities that offer oil change, wheel alignment, tire repair, and diesel filter cleaning, as well as air conditioning, brakes, and electrical systems diagnostics and repair services. In addition, the company provides RoadSquad, a roadside truck service; RoadSquad Connect, a centralized call center; RoadSquad OnSite, a truck and trailer repair service at customer facilities; and Reserve-It!, a parking program, as well as operates travel and convenience stores that offer packaged food and snack items, beverages, non-prescription drug and beauty supplies, batteries, automobile accessories, tobacco products, and music and video products. Further, it offers information center, banking desk, Wi-Fi Internet access, laundry, private shower, exercise facility, and theater or big screen television room services to drivers. The company serves trucking fleets and drivers, independent truck drivers, highway and local motorists, and casual diners. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 255 travel centers under the TravelCenters of America, TA, Petro Stopping Centers, and Petro brands; 233 convenience stores under the Minit Mart brand; approximately 200 full service restaurants under the Iron Skillet and Country Pride brands; approximately 430 QSRs under Arby's, Burger King, Dunkin' Donuts, Pizza Hut, Popeye's Chicken & Biscuits, Starbuck's Coffee, Subway, Taco Bell, O'Deli's Subs, Godfather's Pizza, and Hunt Brothers Pizza brands; and 52 standalone restaurants under the Quaker Steak & Lube brand. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.