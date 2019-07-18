1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) and The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS) have been rivals in the Specialty Retail Other for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 18 1.04 N/A 0.51 37.06 The Container Store Group Inc. 7 0.36 N/A 0.28 29.57

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. The Container Store Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than The Container Store Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) and The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 0.00% 11.4% 6.2% The Container Store Group Inc. 0.00% 2.2% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s current beta is 1.39 and it happens to be 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500. The Container Store Group Inc. has a 2.29 beta and it is 129.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival The Container Store Group Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than The Container Store Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. and The Container Store Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 The Container Store Group Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s average target price is $22.5, while its potential upside is 13.92%. Competitively The Container Store Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $7, with potential upside of 6.06%. Based on the results shown earlier, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. is looking more favorable than The Container Store Group Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.5% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.8% of The Container Store Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.5% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.9% of The Container Store Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. -5.46% -0.05% 12.66% 43.23% 56.79% 55.76% The Container Store Group Inc. -8.93% -3.77% 29.73% 34.21% 25.73% 71.07%

For the past year 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. has weaker performance than The Container Store Group Inc.

Summary

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. beats on 12 of the 12 factors The Container Store Group Inc.

1-800-Flowers.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, and plush stuffed animals. It also provides floral wire service through mybloomnet.net; gourmet gifts, such as fruits and other gourmet items through 1-877-322-1200 or harryanddavid.com; popcorn and specialty treats through 1-800-541-2676 or thepopcornfactory.com; cookies and baked gifts from 1-800-443-8124 or cheryls.com; gift baskets and towers from 1800baskets.com; English muffins and other breakfast treats from 1-800-999-1910 or wolfermans.com; carved fresh fruit arrangements from fruitbouquets.com; and steaks and chops from stockyards.com. The company offers its products to consumers and wholesalers. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, New York.

The Container Store Group, Inc. engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including bath, box, closets, collections, containers, gift packaging, hooks, kitchen, laundry, office, shelving, storage, trash, and travel, as well as elfa branded products. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, such as closets, kitchens, offices, and garages, as well as made-to-measure sliding doors. As of April 1 2017, it operated 86 stores. The company also offers its products directly to customers through its Website and call center, as well as sells to various retailers and distributors, and on a wholesale basis. The Container Store Group, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.