1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) EPS Estimated At $-0.28; Terex (TEX) SI Increased By 0.02%

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) had an increase of 0.02% in short interest. TEX’s SI was 5.49 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 0.02% from 5.49 million shares previously. With 1.12M avg volume, 5 days are for Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX)’s short sellers to cover TEX’s short positions. The SI to Terex Corporation’s float is 8.16%. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $24.47. About 643,624 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 01/05/2018 – TEREX 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 37C; 10/04/2018 – TEREX CORP TEX.N – INCREASED SIZE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER ITS CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $450 MLN TO $600 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TEREX SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $3.00; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TEREX CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 18/04/2018 – Terex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – TEREX BOOSTS CREDIT LINE FROM $450M TO $600M; 12/04/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – Terex Announces Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 17/05/2018 – TEREX CORP HOLDER MARCATO CAPITAL REPORTS 7.3% STAKE; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, President, Terex Parts & Services

Analysts expect 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) to report $-0.28 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.70% from last quarter’s $-0.27 EPS. After having $-0.13 EPS previously, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.’s analysts see 115.38% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.57. About 119,861 shares traded. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) has risen 36.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FLWS News: 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Rev at High End of $1.13B-$1.15B; 19/04/2018 – DJ 1-800-FLOWERSCOM Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLWS); 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q REV. $238.5M, EST. $230.2M; 11/05/2018 – Foresters Investment Management Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers; 08/05/2018 – 1-800 Flowers President & CEO Chris McCann interviewed by Advisor Access; 19/04/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. to Release Results for its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 15/05/2018 – 1-800-Flowers Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q LOSS/SHR 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 12C; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 EPS 60c; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers

Among 4 analysts covering Terex Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:TEX), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Terex Corporation Common Stock has $3100 highest and $2200 lowest target. $28’s average target is 14.43% above currents $24.47 stock price. Terex Corporation Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Friday, May 31 by Evercore. UBS maintained Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) rating on Thursday, September 12. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $3100 target. The stock of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) earned “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, September 25. Wells Fargo maintained Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) on Wednesday, September 25 with “Market Perform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold Terex Corporation shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 61.07 million shares or 3.43% less from 63.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0.03% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Citigroup has 121,149 shares. Com State Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Virtu Finance Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 41 shares. Gabelli Funds has 26,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 144,939 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability invested in 2.89 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Etrade Ltd Liability holds 9,418 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Art Advsrs Lc has 0.06% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 33,949 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 119,975 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New England Rech Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.45% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Panagora Asset Inc reported 9,074 shares stake. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada Incorporated accumulated 0% or 285 shares.

Since April 5, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 1 insider sale for $43.62 million activity. $334 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) was bought by BARR KEVIN A. Another trade for 545 shares valued at $13,064 was bought by SHEEHAN JOHN D. On Friday, June 7 the insider Marcato Capital Management LP sold $43.70M. $2,287 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) shares were bought by HENRY BRIAN J.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells lifting and material processing products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.74 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Aerial Work Platforms , Cranes, and Materials Processing (MP). It has a 128.76 P/E ratio. The AWP segment designs, makes, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brand names.

1-800-Flowers.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. The company has market cap of $940.46 million. It operates in three divisions: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. It has a 28.02 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, and plush stuffed animals.