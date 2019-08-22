1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) and Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) and Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 19 0.91 N/A 0.51 38.09 Retail Value Inc. 34 2.70 N/A -1.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. and Retail Value Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) and Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 5.8% Retail Value Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -1%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. and Retail Value Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Retail Value Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. has a 32.28% upside potential and an average price target of $22.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.8% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. shares and 67.4% of Retail Value Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.8% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Retail Value Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 1.35% 1.4% -5.73% 46.78% 36.92% 60.1% Retail Value Inc. 3.52% 10.06% 13.65% 25.51% 14.93% 47.09%

For the past year 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Retail Value Inc.

Summary

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. beats Retail Value Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

1-800-Flowers.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, and plush stuffed animals. It also provides floral wire service through mybloomnet.net; gourmet gifts, such as fruits and other gourmet items through 1-877-322-1200 or harryanddavid.com; popcorn and specialty treats through 1-800-541-2676 or thepopcornfactory.com; cookies and baked gifts from 1-800-443-8124 or cheryls.com; gift baskets and towers from 1800baskets.com; English muffins and other breakfast treats from 1-800-999-1910 or wolfermans.com; carved fresh fruit arrangements from fruitbouquets.com; and steaks and chops from stockyards.com. The company offers its products to consumers and wholesalers. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, New York.