1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) and Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) and Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.
|19
|0.91
|N/A
|0.51
|38.09
|Retail Value Inc.
|34
|2.70
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
In table 1 we can see 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. and Retail Value Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) and Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.
|0.00%
|10.6%
|5.8%
|Retail Value Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.1%
|-1%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. and Retail Value Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Retail Value Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. has a 32.28% upside potential and an average price target of $22.5.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 67.8% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. shares and 67.4% of Retail Value Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.8% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Retail Value Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.
|1.35%
|1.4%
|-5.73%
|46.78%
|36.92%
|60.1%
|Retail Value Inc.
|3.52%
|10.06%
|13.65%
|25.51%
|14.93%
|47.09%
For the past year 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Retail Value Inc.
Summary
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. beats Retail Value Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.
1-800-Flowers.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, and plush stuffed animals. It also provides floral wire service through mybloomnet.net; gourmet gifts, such as fruits and other gourmet items through 1-877-322-1200 or harryanddavid.com; popcorn and specialty treats through 1-800-541-2676 or thepopcornfactory.com; cookies and baked gifts from 1-800-443-8124 or cheryls.com; gift baskets and towers from 1800baskets.com; English muffins and other breakfast treats from 1-800-999-1910 or wolfermans.com; carved fresh fruit arrangements from fruitbouquets.com; and steaks and chops from stockyards.com. The company offers its products to consumers and wholesalers. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, New York.
