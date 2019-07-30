1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) and eBay Inc. NT 56 (NASDAQ:EBAYL) Comparison side by side

As Specialty Retail Other companies, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) and eBay Inc. NT 56 (NASDAQ:EBAYL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 18 1.04 N/A 0.51 37.06 eBay Inc. NT 56 26 0.00 N/A -1.57 0.00

In table 1 we can see 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. and eBay Inc. NT 56’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. and eBay Inc. NT 56’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 0.00% 11.4% 6.2% eBay Inc. NT 56 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. and eBay Inc. NT 56.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 eBay Inc. NT 56 0 0 0 0.00

$22.5 is 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 14.33%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.5% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. shares and 0% of eBay Inc. NT 56 shares. Insiders held 3.5% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. -5.46% -0.05% 12.66% 43.23% 56.79% 55.76% eBay Inc. NT 56 0.96% 0.54% -0.48% 2.03% 0.69% 2.71%

For the past year 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. has stronger performance than eBay Inc. NT 56

Summary

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. beats eBay Inc. NT 56 on 8 of the 9 factors.

1-800-Flowers.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, and plush stuffed animals. It also provides floral wire service through mybloomnet.net; gourmet gifts, such as fruits and other gourmet items through 1-877-322-1200 or harryanddavid.com; popcorn and specialty treats through 1-800-541-2676 or thepopcornfactory.com; cookies and baked gifts from 1-800-443-8124 or cheryls.com; gift baskets and towers from 1800baskets.com; English muffins and other breakfast treats from 1-800-999-1910 or wolfermans.com; carved fresh fruit arrangements from fruitbouquets.com; and steaks and chops from stockyards.com. The company offers its products to consumers and wholesalers. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, New York.