1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) and eBay Inc. NT 56 (NASDAQ:EBAYL) Comparison side by side

As Specialty Retail Other companies, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) and eBay Inc. NT 56 (NASDAQ:EBAYL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.
|18
|1.04
|N/A
|0.51
|37.06
|eBay Inc. NT 56
|26
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.57
|0.00
In table 1 we can see 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. and eBay Inc. NT 56’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. and eBay Inc. NT 56’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.
|0.00%
|11.4%
|6.2%
|eBay Inc. NT 56
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. and eBay Inc. NT 56.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|eBay Inc. NT 56
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$22.5 is 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 14.33%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 57.5% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. shares and 0% of eBay Inc. NT 56 shares. Insiders held 3.5% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.
|-5.46%
|-0.05%
|12.66%
|43.23%
|56.79%
|55.76%
|eBay Inc. NT 56
|0.96%
|0.54%
|-0.48%
|2.03%
|0.69%
|2.71%
For the past year 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. has stronger performance than eBay Inc. NT 56
Summary
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. beats eBay Inc. NT 56 on 8 of the 9 factors.
1-800-Flowers.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, and plush stuffed animals. It also provides floral wire service through mybloomnet.net; gourmet gifts, such as fruits and other gourmet items through 1-877-322-1200 or harryanddavid.com; popcorn and specialty treats through 1-800-541-2676 or thepopcornfactory.com; cookies and baked gifts from 1-800-443-8124 or cheryls.com; gift baskets and towers from 1800baskets.com; English muffins and other breakfast treats from 1-800-999-1910 or wolfermans.com; carved fresh fruit arrangements from fruitbouquets.com; and steaks and chops from stockyards.com. The company offers its products to consumers and wholesalers. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, New York.
