1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) and CSS Industries Inc. (NYSE:CSS) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) and CSS Industries Inc. (NYSE:CSS) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Specialty Retail Other and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 17 1.01 N/A 0.51 37.06 CSS Industries Inc. 7 0.11 N/A -7.45 0.00

In table 1 we can see 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. and CSS Industries Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 0.00% 11.4% 6.2% CSS Industries Inc. 0.00% -29.7% -18.9%

Volatility & Risk

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. has a beta of 1.39 and its 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, CSS Industries Inc.’s beta is 0.74 which is 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, CSS Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CSS Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. and CSS Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CSS Industries Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The average price target of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. is $22.5, with potential upside of 18.05%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. and CSS Industries Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.5% and 73.5%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of CSS Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. -5.46% -0.05% 12.66% 43.23% 56.79% 55.76% CSS Industries Inc. -5.22% -1.55% -12.88% -49.32% -60.76% -29.1%

For the past year 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. had bullish trend while CSS Industries Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors CSS Industries Inc.

1-800-Flowers.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, and plush stuffed animals. It also provides floral wire service through mybloomnet.net; gourmet gifts, such as fruits and other gourmet items through 1-877-322-1200 or harryanddavid.com; popcorn and specialty treats through 1-800-541-2676 or thepopcornfactory.com; cookies and baked gifts from 1-800-443-8124 or cheryls.com; gift baskets and towers from 1800baskets.com; English muffins and other breakfast treats from 1-800-999-1910 or wolfermans.com; carved fresh fruit arrangements from fruitbouquets.com; and steaks and chops from stockyards.com. The company offers its products to consumers and wholesalers. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, New York.

CSS Industries, Inc., a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, celebrations, and craft social expression products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and celebrations consumer products include craft ribbon and buttons, sewing patterns, infant products, journals, all occasion boxed greeting cards, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wrap, floral accessories, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items. The companyÂ’s seasonal consumer products comprise Christmas products, such as packaging ribbon and bows, boxed greeting cards, gift tags, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wraps, tissue papers, and decorations; Valentine products consisting of classroom exchange Valentine cards and other related Valentine products; Easter product, including Easter egg dyes and related Easter seasonal products; and back-to-school products, such as teachersÂ’ aids and other learning oriented products. CSS Industries, Inc. offers its products principally under the Paper Magic, Berwick, Offray, C.R. Gibson, McCallÂ’s, Butterick, Kwik Sew, Vogue Patterns, Markings, Stepping Stones, Tapestry, Seastone, DudleyÂ’s, Eureka, Stickerfitti, Favorite Findings, and La Mode brand names. The company sells its products to mass market retailers, discount department stores, specialty chains, warehouse clubs, drug and food chains, dollar stores, office supply stores, and retail teachersÂ’ stores, as well as to independent card, gift, and floral shops through account sales managers, sales representatives, product specialists, and a network of independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.