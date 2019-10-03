1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) Analysts See $-0.28 EPS; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Boosted By $7.68 Million Its At&T (T) Position

Analysts expect 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) to report $-0.28 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.70% from last quarter’s $-0.27 EPS. After having $-0.13 EPS previously, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.’s analysts see 115.38% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.41. About 101,957 shares traded. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) has risen 36.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FLWS News: 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 EPS 60c; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q LOSS/SHR 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 12C; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Adj Ebitda $80M; 11/05/2018 – Foresters Investment Management Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers; 19/04/2018 – DJ 1-800-FLOWERSCOM Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLWS); 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Rev $238.5M; 15/05/2018 – 1-800-Flowers Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 08/05/2018 – 1-800 Flowers President & CEO Chris McCann interviewed by Advisor Access; 19/04/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. to Release Results for its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter on Tuesday, May 1, 2018

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 5.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp acquired 232,757 shares as At&T Inc (T)'s stock rose 10.59%. The Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp holds 4.32M shares with $144.72M value, up from 4.09M last quarter. At&T Inc now has $270.91B valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.08. About 14.32M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500.



1-800-Flowers.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. The company has market cap of $934.65 million. It operates in three divisions: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. It has a 27.71 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, and plush stuffed animals.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.70, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 23.04 million shares or 5.02% more from 21.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup Inc accumulated 45,850 shares or 0% of the stock. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al invested 0.09% of its portfolio in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Moreover, Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 1,893 shares. Voloridge Limited Co has 0.01% invested in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Teton Advsr stated it has 0.85% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Financial Bank Of America De has invested 0% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 95,386 shares. Panagora Asset has 0.02% invested in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) for 287,458 shares. Meeder Asset Inc holds 0% or 161 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 27,814 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Moreover, Us Bancorp De has 0% invested in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Lyon Street Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.64% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) or 51,099 shares. Arrowstreet L P has 0.02% invested in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) for 419,953 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering AT&T (NYSE:T), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. AT&T has $4200 highest and $3500 lowest target. $37.40’s average target is 0.86% above currents $37.08 stock price. AT&T had 8 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by DZ Bank to “Hold” on Wednesday, September 18. Citigroup maintained the shares of T in report on Tuesday, September 10 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, September 10. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, July 25 by Raymond James. Bank of America maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Monday, June 24. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $37 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cleararc has 108,871 shares. Lathrop Investment Mngmt Corp owns 17,980 shares. Iowa-based Principal Financial Gru has invested 0.34% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd holds 0.17% or 63,940 shares. Covington Cap Management owns 182,899 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Prentiss Smith And has 0.51% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 23,453 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Advisors Ltd, North Carolina-based fund reported 95,901 shares. Nomura Asset reported 1.64 million shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 143,163 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Carlson Capital invested 0.32% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Deprince Race And Zollo accumulated 779,104 shares. Stearns Financial Service Grp Inc reported 0.16% stake. First Republic Inv Mngmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 1.77 million shares. Rockland owns 128,649 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio.