$1.79 EPS Expected for Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA); 1 Analysts Bullish Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL)

Analysts expect Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) to report $1.79 EPS on July, 10 after the close.They anticipate $0.51 EPS change or 39.84% from last quarter’s $1.28 EPS. T_CCA’s profit would be $88.51M giving it 13.26 P/E if the $1.79 EPS is correct. After having $1.64 EPS previously, Cogeco Communications Inc.’s analysts see 9.15% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $94.91. About 86,296 shares traded or 18.64% up from the average. Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Trillium Therapeutics has $4 highest and $1 lowest target. $2.50’s average target is 611.04% above currents $0.3516 stock price. Trillium Therapeutics had 4 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of TRIL in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Leerink Swann. See Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) latest ratings:

Among 6 analysts covering Cogeco Commun (TSE:CCA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cogeco Commun has $98 highest and $86 lowest target. $91.83’s average target is -3.25% below currents $94.91 stock price. Cogeco Commun had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. National Bank Canada maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Scotia Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, June 24. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by IBC with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. Desjardins Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report.

Cogeco Communications Inc. operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company has market cap of $4.69 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Canadian Broadband Services, American Broadband Services and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It has a 17.07 P/E ratio. It offers video services and programming, such as basic services, pay and discretionary services, On-demand services, high definition television, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers.

The stock increased 0.49% or $0.0017 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3516. About 393,176 shares traded. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) has declined 90.69% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 95.12% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIL News: 12/04/2018 – Trillium Therapeutics to Report Preclinical Data on TTI-621 and TTI-622 at the AACR Annual Meeting 2018; 10/04/2018 – TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS INC – SUCCESSFUL BROAD SIGNAL-SEEKING EFFORTS IDENTIFY T-CELL LYMPHOMA AS AN INDICATION RESPONSIVE TO TTI-621 THERAPY; 13/03/2018 – Trillium Therapeutics Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 13/03/2018 – Trillium Therapeutics Inc; 23/04/2018 – TRILLIUM WRITES LETTER TO FACEBOOK HOLDERS; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Trillium CC Trust II Nts Series 2018-1 Prelim Rtg; 17/04/2018 – TRILLIUM ASSET MANAGEMENT URGES FACEBOOK SHAEHOLDERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL REGARDING RISK OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Trillium Credit Card Trust Il 2018-1 ABS; 11/05/2018 – TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.65; 20/03/2018 – TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS INC TRIL.TO – TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS’ TTI-621 RECEIVES ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION FOR TREATMENT OF CUTANEOUS T-CELL LYMPHOMA

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $9.26 million. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase.