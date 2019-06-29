$1.78 EPS Expected for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS); Ws Management Lllp Lowered By $1.27 Million Its Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake

Ws Management Lllp decreased Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) stake by 9.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ws Management Lllp sold 21,502 shares as Marathon Pete Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 19.58%. The Ws Management Lllp holds 199,202 shares with $11.92 million value, down from 220,704 last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp now has $37.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.78% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $55.88. About 10.30M shares traded or 33.54% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – BASED ON CLOSING PRICE OF NOK 49 AS OF TODAY, 27 APRIL 2018, OFFER PRICE IS NOK 44 PER OFFER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q REV. $18.98B, EST. $20.46B; 29/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 320 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum & Andeavor to Combine;Enterprise Value $35.6b; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY REFINERY COMPLETES MULTI-UNIT OVERHAUL; 22/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA RESERVE BANK MPC MEMBER KAHN TO RETIRE END-SEPT; 07/05/2018 – Andeavor Announces Strategic Combination With Marathon Petroleum Corp; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS GOVT SHOULD RESTRAIN DOMESTIC BORROWING; 25/03/2018 – ORR: RBNZ AND ADVISORY PANEL AGAINST TREASURY OFFICIAL ON MPC; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: 1Q GDP GROWTH PROBABLY SIMILAR TO 4Q 2017

Analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report $1.78 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.55 EPS change or 44.72% from last quarter’s $1.23 EPS. FIS’s profit would be $576.43M giving it 17.23 P/E if the $1.78 EPS is correct. After having $1.64 EPS previously, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s analysts see 8.54% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.68. About 9.00 million shares traded or 176.75% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Miller Howard Invests Ny has 0.06% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 36,248 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Limited Company reported 283,049 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 0.14% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Iridian Asset Mgmt Ltd Com Ct stated it has 5.51 million shares. Moreover, Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.59% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Compton Management Ri stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Greenleaf Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 7,862 shares. Main Street Rech Limited Liability Corp holds 0.19% or 9,873 shares. Psagot Inv House Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 16,885 shares. Bronson Point Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2.04% or 50,000 shares. Jennison Llc stated it has 420,994 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Whittier Of Nevada Inc owns 15,576 shares. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Com reported 253,549 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd accumulated 489,805 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Kansas-based Kwmg Limited has invested 0.52% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Among 8 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Marathon Petroleum had 18 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 17. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 9. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 19. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Thursday, May 9 with “Strong Buy” rating. PiperJaffray reinitiated Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Thursday, January 10 with “Overweight” rating. The company was downgraded on Friday, May 10 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 9.

Ws Management Lllp increased Regenxbio Inc stake by 971,960 shares to 995,760 valued at $57.07 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Regenxbio Inc (Call) stake by 11,800 shares and now owns 35,600 shares. Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) was raised too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity. On Tuesday, June 11 the insider ROHR JAMES E bought $601,750.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, down 27.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.27 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 8.47 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,933.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.95M were reported by Ameriprise. Huntington Bancorporation reported 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Cannell Peter B And Inc stated it has 1.1% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Fred Alger Mgmt holds 0.19% or 411,942 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory accumulated 0.07% or 2,788 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id has 344,011 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 262 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Private Trust Na invested 0.13% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 60,800 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Communications Ltd has invested 0.05% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 21,813 shares. 3,605 are held by Tctc Holdg Ltd Liability Com.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $3.11 million activity. On Thursday, March 21 NAVAB ALEXANDAR JR bought $544,142 worth of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 5,075 shares. 34,826 shares valued at $3.66M were sold by Mayo Marc M on Tuesday, January 15.

Among 8 analysts covering Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Information Services had 17 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $140 target in Friday, March 22 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $135 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) rating on Monday, March 18. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $122 target. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer.

