$1.78 EPS Expected for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS); BAIC MTR LTD COMMON SHARES (BMCLF) Shorts Lowered By 4.67%

Analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report $1.78 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.55 EPS change or 44.72% from last quarter’s $1.23 EPS. FIS’s profit would be $576.43M giving it 17.83 P/E if the $1.78 EPS is correct. After having $1.64 EPS previously, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s analysts see 8.54% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $126.95. About 890,457 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05

BAIC MTR CORP LTD COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:BMCLF) had a decrease of 4.67% in short interest. BMCLF’s SI was 21.91 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.67% from 22.98 million shares previously. It closed at $0.615 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Another recent and important BAIC Motor Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:BMCLF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “BYD eyes battery unit IPO – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018.

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells passenger vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $5.40 billion. The firm offers a range of sedans, as well as SUV, MPV, CUV, off-road, and new energy vehicles. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides engines, and powertrain and other parts and components.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., a financial services technology company, offers a range of solutions in retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, and risk and compliance in the United States. The company has market cap of $41.11 billion. The firm operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions divisions. It has a 51.54 P/E ratio. It also provides financial consulting and outsourcing services.

Among 8 analysts covering Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Information Services had 17 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Guggenheim. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of FIS in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) rating on Wednesday, April 10. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $135 target. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 7,685 shares. Nuveen Asset Llc holds 48,016 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has invested 0.09% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Pnc Finance Service Gru has 217,851 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Campbell & Investment Adviser Limited Liability Com holds 6,538 shares. 73,889 are held by Shell Asset Mngmt Comm. Us Bank De holds 218,839 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.03% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Reilly Finance Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 355 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 19,581 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc reported 255 shares. Zacks Mngmt has 0.08% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 32,917 shares. Carroll Fin Associate holds 610 shares. Century Cos Inc owns 87,636 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.