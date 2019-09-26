$1.77 EPS Expected for Pool (POOL); 1 800 Flowers Com (FLWS) Sentiment Is 1.21

Analysts expect Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report $1.77 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 6.63% from last quarter’s $1.66 EPS. POOL’s profit would be $70.67 million giving it 28.32 P/E if the $1.77 EPS is correct. After having $3.22 EPS previously, Pool Corporation’s analysts see -45.03% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $200.53. About 196,865 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Apr 27; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q Net $31.3M; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.70; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys New 1% Position in Pool Corp; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference

1 800 Flowers Com Inc (FLWS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.70, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 69 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 57 trimmed and sold positions in 1 800 Flowers Com Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 23.04 million shares, up from 21.94 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding 1 800 Flowers Com Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 42 Increased: 42 New Position: 27.

1-800-Flowers.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. The company has market cap of $940.91 million. It operates in three divisions: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. It has a 27.82 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, and plush stuffed animals.

The stock increased 0.87% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.47. About 210,463 shares traded. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) has risen 36.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FLWS News: 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Loss/Shr 13c; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM SEES FY COMP REV. AT HIGH END $1.13B-$1.15B; 15/05/2018 – 1-800-Flowers Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 11/05/2018 – Foresters Investment Management Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers; 19/04/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. to Release Results for its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ 1-800-FLOWERSCOM Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLWS); 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Rev $238.5M; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Rev at High End of $1.13B-$1.15B; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q REV. $238.5M, EST. $230.2M; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q LOSS/SHR 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 12C

Analysts await 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.28 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% negative EPS growth.

Beddow Capital Management Inc holds 2.73% of its portfolio in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. for 251,306 shares. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc owns 1.81 million shares or 1.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc has 1.65% invested in the company for 76,428 shares. The California-based Lyon Street Capital Llc has invested 1.64% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 465,320 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $93,598 activity. The insider Arvan Peter D bought $93,598.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold Pool Corporation shares while 90 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 34.62 million shares or 0.05% more from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Network Lc holds 0.01% or 933 shares in its portfolio. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Zebra Cap Management Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 1,956 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 39,588 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 6,382 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Gp Public Limited stated it has 89,129 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% or 353 shares. Moreover, Congress Asset Mngmt Co Ma has 1.5% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Stifel Fincl Corp has 0.02% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 40,891 shares. Wesbanco Bancshares Inc, West Virginia-based fund reported 2,345 shares. 99,225 are owned by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.03% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Ubs Asset Americas reported 70,974 shares stake. First Trust Advsr Lp reported 21,254 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Capital has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

Among 2 analysts covering Pool (NASDAQ:POOL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pool has $21500 highest and $19600 lowest target. $205.50’s average target is 2.48% above currents $200.53 stock price. Pool had 4 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Sidoti given on Friday, August 23. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens given on Monday, September 23.