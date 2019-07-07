$1.76 EPS Expected for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW); UNICHARM ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (UNCHF) Shorts Raised By 23.07%

Analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) to report $1.76 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 3.53% from last quarter’s $1.7 EPS. WLTW’s profit would be $227.46M giving it 27.82 P/E if the $1.76 EPS is correct. After having $2.98 EPS previously, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s analysts see -40.94% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $195.84. About 291,497 shares traded. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) has risen 13.68% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical WLTW News: 24/05/2018 – EYEONID GROUP AB EOID.NGM – SIGNS LOI WITH WILLIS TOWERS WATSON; 25/05/2018 – Willis Towers Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – Chicago RE: Morgan Stanley moving second office to Willis Tower; 28/03/2018 – Gender differences on saving for retirement linked to financial needs, Willis Towers Watson survey finds; 15/03/2018 – WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC WLTW.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 12/03/2018 – U.S. commercial insurance prices edge slightly higher during the fourth quarter; 24/05/2018 – EYEONID GROUP AB, WILLIS TOWERS WATSON HAS SIGNED A LETTER OF; 07/05/2018 – Willis Towers Watson 1Q Adj EPS $2.71; 07/05/2018 – Willis Towers Watson 1Q EBITDA $557M; 24/05/2018 – Eyeonid Group AB: Eyeonid Group AB (publ) and Willis Towers Watson has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI)

UNICHARM CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:UNCHF) had an increase of 23.07% in short interest. UNCHF’s SI was 1.11 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 23.07% from 903,400 shares previously. With 1,300 avg volume, 855 days are for UNICHARM CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:UNCHF)’s short sellers to cover UNCHF’s short positions. It closed at $30.46 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Unicharm Corporation manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, healthcare, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $17.65 billion. The Company’s baby and child care products include pants-type disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise feminine napkins, tampons, sanitary shorts, and panty liners under the Sofy and Charm brands. It has a 36.09 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s health care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree brand.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $25.31 billion. The Company’s Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services. It has a 33.49 P/E ratio. This segment also offers advice, data, software, and products to address clientsÂ’ total rewards and talent issues in the areas of executive compensation; rewards, talent, and communication; and data, surveys, and technology.

Among 5 analysts covering Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Willis Towers Watson had 9 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, May 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Thursday, May 2. As per Wednesday, May 22, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $164 target in Tuesday, April 2 report. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. As per Monday, July 1, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy” on Monday, April 8.