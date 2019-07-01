$1.76 EPS Expected for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW); Intelsat S.A. (I) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Intelsat (NYSE:I), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Intelsat had 10 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 3 by JP Morgan. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by RBC Capital Markets. See Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) to report $1.76 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 3.53% from last quarter's $1.7 EPS. WLTW's profit would be $227.46M giving it 27.49 P/E if the $1.76 EPS is correct. After having $2.98 EPS previously, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company's analysts see -40.94% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $193.52. About 152,894 shares traded. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) has risen 13.68% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.25% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Willis Towers Watson had 8 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) on Monday, April 1 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 15 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. On Monday, April 8 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy”. The stock of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $17500 target in Thursday, May 2 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, May 22 by Barclays Capital.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $25.01 billion. The Company’s Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services. It has a 33.09 P/E ratio. This segment also offers advice, data, software, and products to address clientsÂ’ total rewards and talent issues in the areas of executive compensation; rewards, talent, and communication; and data, surveys, and technology.

The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $19.2. About 1.05M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500.

Intelsat S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.70 billion. The firm offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational firms, and ISPs; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S. government and other military organizations and their contractors. It currently has negative earnings. It provides various on-network services, including transponder services; managed services that combine satellite capacity, teleport facilities, satellite communications hardware, and other ground facilities to provide managed and monitored broadband, trunking, video, and private network services to customers; and channel services primarily used for point-to-point bilateral services to telecommunications providers.