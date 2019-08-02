$1.76 EPS Expected for The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM); Suntrust Banks (STI) Has 0.72 Sentiment

Analysts expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report $1.76 EPS on August, 20.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 1.12% from last quarter’s $1.78 EPS. SJM’s profit would be $200.71 million giving it 15.94 P/E if the $1.76 EPS is correct. After having $2.08 EPS previously, The J. M. Smucker Company’s analysts see -15.38% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $112.2. About 227,252 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: No Assurance Exploration of Strategic Options Will Result in Transaction or Other Action; 05/04/2018 – JM Smucker to buy Ainsworth Pet Nutrition for $1.7 billion, and may sell Pillsbury; 01/05/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER NAMES DAVID J. LEMMON TO LEAD PET BUSINESS; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Strategic Priorities Include Increased Emphasis Toward Growing Coffee, Pet, Snacking Food Businesses; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Merger of Crisco, Wesson Would Give Smucker Power to Raise Prices of Leading Canola, Vegetable Cooking Oil BrandS; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker Pays Up For Nutrish Pet-food Brand, May Sell Pillsbury Division — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Disappointed With FTC Conclusion, Believe Acquisition Would Benefit All Constituents; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Baa2 Rating Of J.M. Smucker On Ainsworth Announcement; 04/04/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER TO BUY AINSWORTH PET NUTRITION IN $1.7B DEAL; 01/05/2018 – J.M. Smucker: David Lemmon to Lead Pet Business

Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 260 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 362 trimmed and sold positions in Suntrust Banks Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 334.46 million shares, up from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Suntrust Banks Inc in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 95 Reduced: 267 Increased: 163 New Position: 97.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold The J. M. Smucker Company shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Tru holds 1,860 shares. Loeb Partners holds 9 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.01% stake. Tdam Usa accumulated 1,983 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Moreover, First Mercantile has 0.01% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 420 shares. Foster & Motley Inc has invested 0.17% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Camarda Fin Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 46,139 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mufg Americas Corporation holds 0% or 321 shares in its portfolio. Saybrook Cap Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,703 shares. Amp accumulated 0.02% or 36,780 shares. Van Eck Corporation owns 273 shares. The California-based Franklin Resource has invested 0% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.80 billion. It operates through U.S. It has a 24.82 P/E ratio. Retail Coffee, U.S.

More notable recent The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J. M. Smucker declares $0.88 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks That Just Raised Their Dividends – Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. J.M. Smucker had 15 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Underperform” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Jefferies. On Friday, June 7 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, June 7 report. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral” on Monday, April 8. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, February 27.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. operates as the holding firm for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, firms, and institutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $28.07 billion. It operates through three divisions: Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, and Mortgage Banking. It has a 11.1 P/E ratio. The Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; and professional investment management and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $630.28M for 11.14 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.

Kellner Capital Llc holds 14.32% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. for 355,100 shares. Sirios Capital Management L P owns 1.31 million shares or 4.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Western Capital Management Co has 3.9% invested in the company for 4,623 shares. The New Jersey-based Alpine Associates Management Inc. has invested 3.78% in the stock. Water Island Capital Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.01 million shares.

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SunTrust Banks Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “SunTrust Banks (STI) Shareholders Approve Merger with BB&T (BBT) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SunTrust Banks (STI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $63.25. About 792,162 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) has declined 8.58% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net $643M; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $1,441 MLN VS $1,366 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Viper Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST ADOPTED ACCOUNTING STANDARD DURING 1Q OF 2018; 07/03/2018 – CoreCivic Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14-15; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – NET CHARGE-OFFS FOR CURRENT QUARTER WERE $79 MLN, DOWN $33 MLN YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – James River Group Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 06/03/2018 – Installed Building Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14