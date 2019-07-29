1.74% to Target, Deutsche Bank Reconfirms Buy Rating for AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Stock; Newjersey Resources (NJR) Shorts Increased By 3.96%

London: In a report revealed to investors and clients on Monday morning, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their Buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN). They currently have a GBX 7200.00 target on the company. Deutsche Bank’s target gives a potential upside of 1.74% from the company’s close price.

Newjersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) had an increase of 3.96% in short interest. NJR’s SI was 2.69M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.96% from 2.59M shares previously. With 627,400 avg volume, 4 days are for Newjersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR)’s short sellers to cover NJR’s short positions. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $50.12. About 329,244 shares traded. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) has risen 13.95% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical NJR News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: NJR May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 19/04/2018 – DJ New Jersey Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NJR); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: NJR May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q EPS $1.60; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q Net $140.3M; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP QTRLY BASIC EPS $1.60; 29/03/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Files with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to Recover Costs for Infrastructure Programs; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES 2Q OPER REV. $1.02B, EST. $749.7M; 28/03/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Files to Expand Energy-Efficiency Opportunities to Customers; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Recognized for Exceptional Dedication to the Environment

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company has market cap of $4.47 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream divisions. It has a 34.66 P/E ratio. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 529,800 residential and commercial clients in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $5.90M for 3954.44 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 3.08% or GBX 213 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 7118. About 863,488 shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA; 23/03/2018 – CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR CLOVIS ONCOLOGY’S RUBRACA®; 16/05/2018 – EMULATE, ASTRA FORM STRATEGIC PACT ON ORGANS-ON-CHIPS TECH; 30/05/2018 – ON TERRANOVA Plll TRIAL FOR FASENRA IN COPD; 05/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – ASTRAZENECA PLC ( COMPANY) ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT RUDY MARKHAM AND SHRITI VADERA WILL BE PROPOSED TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR RE-ELECTION AS DIRECTORS FOR FINAL TIME AT COMPANY’S AGM…; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – TO RECEIVE UPFRONT PAYMENT AND FUTURE PAYMENTS; 21/05/2018 – U.K.’S FTSE 100 RISES 0.4%; ASTRAZENECA PLC GAINS; 24/04/2018 – #3 AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi/tremelimumab combo fizzles again on lung cancer $AZN; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – IMFINZI MET SECOND PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS RECOMMENDED GRANTING A CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR CLOVIS OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA