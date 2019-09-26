$1.73 EPS Expected for Park National (PRK); Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Shorts Up By 4.04%

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) had an increase of 4.04% in short interest. HLTH’s SI was 1.21M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.04% from 1.16M shares previously. With 2.64 million avg volume, 1 days are for Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)’s short sellers to cover HLTH’s short positions. The SI to Nobilis Health Corp’s float is 2.16%. It closed at $0.1225 lastly. It is down 87.95% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 87.95% the S&P500. Some Historical HLTH News: 03/04/2018 – Nobilis Access Event Set By SABR Capital Management for Apr. 10; 08/05/2018 – Nobilis Health Sees 2018 Rev $345M-$355M; 22/05/2018 – NOBILIS HEALTH CORP. NAMES PHIL AYRES CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 29/03/2018 – Nobilis Health Hospital Named A Blue Distinction Plus Center for Bariatric Surgeries; 03/04/2018 – Nobilis Health Opens NEO; 05/03/2018 – NEW TERMS FOR NOBILIS-MAXIMINO, AYIN-BATSIL PROJECTS WILL INCLUDE LESS SUNKEN COSTS, SMALLER MANDATORY EXPLORATION PROGRAM -PEMEX CEO; 08/03/2018 – Nobilis Health Sees FY Rev $345M-$355M; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO REOFFER PARTNERSHIPS FOR NOBILIS-MAXIMINO, AYIN-BATSIL OFFSHORE PROJECTS THIS YEAR UNDER NEW TERMS -CEO; 23/03/2018 – Morganti & Co., P.C. and Strosberg Sasso Sutts LLP: NOTICE OF THE PROPOSED PARTIAL SETTLEMENT OF THE NOBILIS SECURITIES CLASS ACTION; 08/03/2018 – Nobilis Health 4Q EPS 5c

Analysts expect Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) to report $1.73 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 10.90% from last quarter’s $1.56 EPS. PRK’s profit would be $28.39M giving it 13.89 P/E if the $1.73 EPS is correct. After having $1.61 EPS previously, Park National Corporation’s analysts see 7.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $96.09. About 13,468 shares traded. Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) has declined 14.03% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PRK News: 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $64.9 MLN VS ABOUT $59 MLN; 21/05/2018 – PARK NATIONAL SAYS AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 18, 2016 BETWEEN CO AND U.S. BANK TO AUGUST 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL,PARK NATIONAL BANK GET OCC REGULATORY APPROVALS; 20/04/2018 – Park National 1Q Net $31.1M; 21/05/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – ON MAY 17, CO ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, MADE AND ENTERED INTO AS OF MAY 17, 2018 WITH U.S. BANK; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND FROM $0.94 PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.96 PER COMMON SHARE; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL 1Q EPS $2.02, EST. $1.58; 20/04/2018 – Park National Raises Dividend to 96c Vs. 94c; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A SPECIAL ONE-TIME CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF $0.25 PER COMMON SHARE

More notable recent Nobilis Health Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Houston health care co. receives delisting warning from NYSE American – Houston Business Journal” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nobilis Health Receives NYSE American Notice Regarding Low Selling Price Issues – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Houston-based health care co. sued over $1.6M in invoices – Houston Business Journal” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Nobilis Health Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Nobilis Health Requests Extension with NYSE – PRNewswire” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “CEO of Houston-based health care co. resigns after less than 5 months – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers , and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.73 million. It operates through two divisions, Medical Services and Marketing. It has a 6.13 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.