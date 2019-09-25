$1.72 EPS Expected for Quest Diagnostics (DGX); SM Energy Co (SM)’s Sentiment Is 1.14

SM Energy Co (SM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 99 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 87 decreased and sold their positions in SM Energy Co. The investment professionals in our database now own: 107.71 million shares, up from 101.99 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding SM Energy Co in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 60 Increased: 69 New Position: 30.

Analysts expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report $1.72 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 2.38% from last quarter’s $1.68 EPS. DGX’s profit would be $231.63 million giving it 15.47 P/E if the $1.72 EPS is correct. After having $1.73 EPS previously, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s analysts see -0.58% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $106.41. About 744,659 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Rev $7.7B-$7.77B; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Profit Rises, Backs 2018 Outlook; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $350M-$400M; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.60, REV VIEW $7.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Outlook for Full-Year 2018 Remains Unchanged; 25/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Adds Helen Torley to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $6.50-Adj EPS $6.70; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of EPS $5.42-EPS $5.62

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.33 billion. The companyÂ’s Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, gene and esoteric testing, and drugs-of-abuse testing, as well as anatomic pathology services, and related services and insights. It has a 20.07 P/E ratio. This segment offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, Focus Diagnostics, Athena Diagnostics, ExamOne, Quanum, and Care360 brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks, health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, and phlebotomists in physician offices.

Among 6 analysts covering Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Quest Diagnostics has $12100 highest and $8500 lowest target. $105.50’s average target is -0.86% below currents $106.41 stock price. Quest Diagnostics had 13 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of DGX in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) on Friday, August 23 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of DGX in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 24. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Goldman Sachs downgraded Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) on Monday, July 15 to “Sell” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold Quest Diagnostics Incorporated shares while 169 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 115.81 million shares or 0.76% less from 116.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.07% stake. Qs Limited stated it has 11,408 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Andra Ap reported 61,700 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 46,205 shares. Sivik Glob Healthcare Ltd Liability holds 0.74% or 30,000 shares. 4.00M are owned by Davis Selected Advisers. Barclays Public Llc invested in 227,915 shares. Farmers And Merchants Inc has invested 0.02% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). 3,757 are held by Raymond James Na. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 2,084 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 18,740 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Grp Incorporated, Florida-based fund reported 3,280 shares. Manufacturers Life The has 123,143 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ariel Ltd Llc holds 400,014 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Security National Tru accumulated 10,913 shares.

Analysts await SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, down 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by SM Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -350.00% negative EPS growth.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. It primarily has activities in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. It has a 25.67 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 395.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 841 net productive oil wells and 704 net productive gas wells.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. It primarily has activities in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 395.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 841 net productive oil wells and 704 net productive gas wells.

The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.68. About 2.79M shares traded. SM Energy Company (SM) has declined 64.02% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $200,271 activity.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc holds 17.12% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company for 10,000 shares. Oslo Asset Management As owns 2.96 million shares or 9.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc has 5.67% invested in the company for 133,465 shares. The Bahamas-based Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Ltd. has invested 4.5% in the stock. Atria Investments Llc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1.26 million shares.

