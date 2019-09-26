$1.72 EPS Expected for Ecolab Inc. (ECL); Willis Lease Finance (WLFC)’s Sentiment Is 1

Analysts expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report $1.72 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 12.42% from last quarter’s $1.53 EPS. ECL’s profit would be $494.93M giving it 28.68 P/E if the $1.72 EPS is correct. After having $1.42 EPS previously, Ecolab Inc.’s analysts see 21.13% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $197.32. About 156,187 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business

Willis Lease Finance Corp (WLFC) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.10, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 22 funds increased or started new positions, while 22 sold and trimmed stakes in Willis Lease Finance Corp. The funds in our database now own: 2.17 million shares, up from 2.16 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Willis Lease Finance Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 17 Increased: 14 New Position: 8.

Zpr Investment Management holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Willis Lease Finance Corporation for 3,748 shares. Eam Investors Llc owns 18,395 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rbf Capital Llc has 0.18% invested in the company for 30,000 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. has invested 0.13% in the stock. Maltese Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 25,000 shares.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft-related equipment to air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities worldwide. The company has market cap of $340.91 million. It operates through two divisions, Equipment Leasing and Spare Parts Sales. It has a 5.46 P/E ratio. The firm also purchases and resells new and used commercial aircraft engines, as well as sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

Among 7 analysts covering Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Ecolab has $210 highest and $18000 lowest target. $202.57’s average target is 2.66% above currents $197.32 stock price. Ecolab had 13 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura upgraded Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Thursday, April 18 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, August 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 2 by Nomura. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, August 2. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $21000 target in Wednesday, August 7 report. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, May 1. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, May 1 with “Neutral”. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Monday, August 5. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $20800 target. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold Ecolab Inc. shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eastern Commercial Bank, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,351 shares. Peninsula Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 23,796 shares. Duncker Streett &, Missouri-based fund reported 30,981 shares. First Lp stated it has 185,583 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited owns 714 shares. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Company, a North Carolina-based fund reported 5,413 shares. Massachusetts-based Renaissance Inv Grp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Penobscot Inv Mngmt Comm stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Toronto Dominion Bancshares reported 206,919 shares. Griffin Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 11.56 million were reported by State Street. Hilltop Holdings Incorporated holds 2,250 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0.07% or 819,310 shares. Korea Investment holds 0.14% or 169,100 shares in its portfolio. Arvest Bank Tru Division invested in 76,059 shares.