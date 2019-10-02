$1.71 EPS Expected for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR); Last Week TC PipeLines, LP (TCP) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TC PipeLines has $4700 highest and $40 lowest target. $43.50’s average target is 9.08% above currents $39.88 stock price. TC PipeLines had 4 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 20 by Bank of America. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. See TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) latest ratings:

20/09/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Buy New Target: $47.0000 Upgrade

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $33 New Target: $40 Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report $1.71 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 3.93% from last quarter’s $1.78 EPS. CFR’s profit would be $107.15M giving it 12.46 P/E if the $1.71 EPS is correct. After having $1.72 EPS previously, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s analysts see -0.58% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $85.24. About 7,185 shares traded. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 16/03/2018 Frost Bank Issues Statement Regarding Unauthorized Access To Commercial Lockbox Image Archive; 11/05/2018 – Frost National Bank Buys New 2.8% Position in Veritex Holdings; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net $106.5M; 22/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board seeks to permanently bar former employee of Frost Bank from employment in banking; 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 21/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Frost Bank third-party software tool “commercial lockbox” breached; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q EPS $1.61; 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST 1Q EPS $1.61, EST. $1.48

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.70, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 17 investors sold TC PipeLines, LP shares while 26 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 44.61 million shares or 4.69% more from 42.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.1% or 23,380 shares. Mathes Com has 0.12% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 72,474 shares. Albert D Mason owns 49,359 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Huntington Savings Bank holds 5,021 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Associate holds 0% or 31,073 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 126,302 shares. Moreover, Gam Ag has 0.03% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 20,430 shares. North Carolina-based Bank Of America De has invested 0% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Blackrock stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Ing Groep Nv invested in 38,000 shares. Kayne Anderson Advisors Limited Partnership holds 253,597 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Hartford Mgmt Inc owns 2,314 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp New York accumulated 77,364 shares.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has market cap of $2.92 billion. The firm has four wholly-owned pipelines and equity ownership interests in three natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 9.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States. It currently has negative earnings. It serves large utilities, local distribution companies, natural gas marketers, producing companies, and other interstate pipelines, including affiliates.

The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $39.88. About 9,390 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Partnership Undertaking Complete Review of Strategic Options; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES CUTS QUARTER DISTRIBUTION TO 65C/SHR FROM $1; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32, EST. $1.07; 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Doesn’t Anticipate Further Asset Dropdowns to Partnership at This Time; 19/04/2018 – DJ TC PipeLines LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCP); 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES ACKNOWLEDGES STATEMENTS BY SPONSOR ON FERC IMPACT; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32; 15/03/2018 TC PipeLines Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – IN LIGHT OF 2018 FERC ACTIONS, FURTHER DROP DOWNS OF ASSETS INTO TC PIPELINES, LP ARE NOT CONSIDERED TO BE A VIABLE FUNDING LEVER

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $94,324 activity. The insider MATTHEWS CHARLES W bought 1,000 shares worth $94,324.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company has market cap of $5.34 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It has a 11.96 P/E ratio. It provides commercial banking services to firms and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. shares while 90 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 49.84 million shares or 0.58% less from 50.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 61,466 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Jcsd Cap Limited Liability holds 0.63% or 10,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Co owns 1.81M shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct reported 6,393 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Int Gru holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 123,162 shares. Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Coastline Trust holds 0.37% or 27,155 shares. 10,856 are owned by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Champlain Inv Limited Liability Company invested in 1.09M shares or 0.86% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 11,985 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of America De stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.05% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 183,154 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 33,603 shares.