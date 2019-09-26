$1.70 EPS Expected for Viad (VVI); Halliburton Company (HAL) Shorts Lowered By 13.48%

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) had a decrease of 13.48% in short interest. HAL’s SI was 26.12 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 13.48% from 30.19 million shares previously. With 12.12 million avg volume, 2 days are for Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)’s short sellers to cover HAL’s short positions. The SI to Halliburton Company’s float is 3%. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $18.98. About 592,171 shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: INTL ACTIVITY LOOKS TO BE UP ABOUT 5% IN 2018; 27/05/2018 – Halliburton Won 3-Year Contract for Unconventional Gas Stimulation Services; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: ‘Disappointed’ That Executive Compensation Resolution Didn’t Pass; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HALLIBURTON CO. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: NEEDS HIGHER SERVICE PRICES FOR HIGHER LABOR WAGES; 10/04/2018 – Halliburton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Halliburton Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAL); 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Operating Income Was $354 Million; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Kimber Halliburton resigns as Washington County, Tennessee Director of Schools effective May 31.…

Analysts expect Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to report $1.70 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 1.16% from last quarter’s $1.72 EPS. VVI’s profit would be $34.53 million giving it 9.96 P/E if the $1.70 EPS is correct. After having $1.44 EPS previously, Viad Corp’s analysts see 18.06% EPS growth. It closed at $67.7 lastly. It is up 20.98% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUE DECLINE PRIMARILY REFLECTS NEGATIVE SHOW ROTATION; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Expect Consolidated Adjusted Segment EBITDA $156.5M-$160.5M; 30/05/2018 – Viad Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – GES Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Jay Altizer as President of North America; 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q REV. $277.4M, EST. $277.0M (2 EST.); 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 4.1% Position in Viad; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Consolidated Rev to Increase at Low Single-Digit Rate Vs. 2017; 03/05/2018 – Viad Corp Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments; 10/04/2018 – GES Boosts Sponsorship Program with Launch of GES Sponsorship Strategy & Sales; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – SECOND AMENDMENT INCREASES AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $30 MLN

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company has market cap of $1.38 billion. The firm operates through GES and Pursuit segment. It has a 44.86 P/E ratio. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Viad Corp shares while 50 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 19.71 million shares or 9.85% more from 17.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,107 were accumulated by Utd Automobile Association. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 8,302 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 249 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Laurion Cap Ltd Partnership holds 8,771 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com reported 0.01% stake. Ameriprise Fin holds 0% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 110,320 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 8,199 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% stake. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Rbf Ltd Liability Company invested in 40,000 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership holds 21,491 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 0.02% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI).

Among 6 analysts covering Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Halliburton has $3600 highest and $2300 lowest target. $27’s average target is 42.26% above currents $18.98 stock price. Halliburton had 11 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $2700 target in Tuesday, July 23 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of HAL in report on Friday, September 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, September 12. Bank of America maintained Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) on Thursday, September 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, July 23. Barclays Capital downgraded Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) on Monday, September 16 to “Equal-Weight” rating.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.62 billion. The companyÂ’s Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment. It has a 12.51 P/E ratio. It also provides completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion services and products, intelligent well completions, liner hanger systems, sand control systems, and service tools; pressure control services comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, and downhole tools; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning and maintenance, subsea pipeline, conventional pipeline, and process services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 104 investors sold Halliburton Company shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.05% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 229,079 were accumulated by King Luther Mngmt. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 23,405 shares. Raymond James & holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 1.55M shares. Parsons Capital Ri owns 40,365 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Iat Reinsurance Commerce has invested 0.57% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Voloridge Investment Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.5% or 799,521 shares. Bartlett & stated it has 0% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp has 16.15 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Miracle Mile Limited Liability Co has 0.17% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Captrust Advsr reported 0.03% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur Communications Ny has invested 0.07% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Jpmorgan Chase & Communication accumulated 1.76 million shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company invested in 0.31% or 4.45 million shares. Orrstown Fincl Svcs Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 305 shares.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $154,800 activity. Albrecht William E had bought 8,000 shares worth $154,800.