$1.70 EPS Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR); 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Quidel (QDEL)

Among 3 analysts covering Quidel Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Quidel Corp had 4 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Craig Hallum maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. See Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report $1.70 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 4.29% from last quarter’s $1.63 EPS. SPR’s profit would be $175.87 million giving it 11.59 P/E if the $1.70 EPS is correct. After having $1.68 EPS previously, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 1.19% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $78.8. About 535,443 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 2.05% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEES DEFENSE SALES GROWING TO 10-15% FROM 5% TODAY; 16/04/2018 – DARSANA CAPITAL PARTNERS LP REPORTS 5.23 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Baa3 Spirit Aerosystems Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Is Stable; 02/05/2018 – SPR NEEDS TWO YEARS TO PLAN FOR NEW 737, A320NEO RATE HIKES; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEEKING MERGER TARGETS WITH MORE AIRBUS CONTENT; 25/05/2018 – Spirit Chief Executive Officer Speaking at the Bernstein Thirty-Fourth Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REPORTS $725M ACCELERATED BUYBACK PLAN; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV 20%; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT SEES MARGINS IMPROVING IN 2H AS 737 RETURNS TO SCHEDULE; 02/05/2018 – SPR IS RUNNING ABOUT 5 BOEING 737 FRAMES BEHIND SCHEDULE

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.15 billion. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial aerospace original equipment maker worldwide. It has a 12.87 P/E ratio. The firm operates through three divisions: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications primarily in infectious diseases, POC womenÂ’s and general health, and gastrointestinal diseases. The company has market cap of $2.34 billion. The firm offers Sofia influenza A+B and QuickVue influenza tests to detect viral antigens of influenza type A and B; Sofia strep A fluorescent immunoassay and QuickVue Strep A tests to detect group A Streptococcal antigen from throat swabs; and Sofia Respiratory Syncytial Virus , QuickVue RSV, and Quidel Molecular RSV + human metapneumovirus tests for respiratory syncytial virus. It has a 36.6 P/E ratio. It also provides various products to detect various herpes simplex virus (HSV) and herpes family viruses; H&V-Mix to isolate HSV, VZV, and Cytomegalovirus; R-Mix to detect Influenza A and B, RSV, Adenovirus, and Parainfluenza types 1, 2, and 3; Sofia S.

The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.7. About 36,495 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 4.06% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 05/03/2018 – QUIDEL GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR POINT-OF-CARE SOFIA® LYME FLUORES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quidel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QDEL); 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Net $34M; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 30/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Quidel, Exits MuleSoft; 04/04/2018 – QUIDEL CORP SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance For Its Point-of-Care Sofia(R) Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay For Use With Sofia(R) 2 Instrument; 08/05/2018 – QUIDEL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.01; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance for Its Point-of-Care Sofia® Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay for Use with Sofia® 2 Instrument

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.39 million activity. BRYANT DOUGLAS C sold $1.39 million worth of stock.