$1.70 EPS Expected for Medifast, Inc. (MED); Mangrove Partners Has Boosted Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Position

Mangrove Partners increased Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) stake by 45.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $503.99M valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.9. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 6.63% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending.

Analysts expect Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) to report $1.70 EPS on August, 1 after the close. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $112.02. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has risen 13.21% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending.

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and diet products. The company has market cap of $1.33 billion. The firm offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, eggs, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape For Life, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands, as well as Dual Fuel, a sports nutrition pilot program. It has a 21.07 P/E ratio. It also provides meal replacements comprising vitamins and minerals; and hydration products, as well as other nutrients for health purposes.

Among 3 analysts covering Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Medifast Inc had 5 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Sidoti. The stock of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) earned “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Monday, February 25. The stock of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by DA Davidson.

More notable recent Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Medifast: Weight Loss Heavyweight Gaining Market Share – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Glaxo launches late-stage development of RA med otilimab – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Medifast, Inc. to Announce Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Medifast, Inc.’s (NYSE:MED) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stryker Making Excellence Look Effortless – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $80,750 activity. MCENANY PATRICK J bought $80,750 worth of stock or 25,000 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has $10 highest and $9 lowest target. $9.67’s average target is 97.35% above currents $4.9 stock price. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, March 1.