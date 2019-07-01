$1.70 EPS Expected for Medifast, Inc. (MED); Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund (MQY) Has 1.17 Sentiment

Analysts expect Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) to report $1.70 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.54 EPS change or 46.55% from last quarter’s $1.16 EPS. MED’s profit would be $20.22M giving it 18.11 P/E if the $1.70 EPS is correct. After having $1.70 EPS previously, Medifast, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.02% or $5.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.14. About 130,082 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has risen 13.21% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q EPS $1.01; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $385 MLN TO $395 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Medifast, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q EPS 94c-EPS 97c; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To Rev $385M-$395M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Glenn Welling Resigned From the Board; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Jeffrey Brown Will Succeed Connolly as Audit Committee Chair; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $350 MLN TO $360 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Medifast Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MED)

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc (MQY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.41, from 2.58 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 21 institutional investors increased or opened new stock positions, while 18 sold and reduced positions in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 4.94 million shares, down from 5.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 11 Increased: 13 New Position: 8.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 2.98% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. for 677,773 shares. Dakota Wealth Management owns 34,000 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpus Management Inc. has 0.29% invested in the company for 573,759 shares. The Texas-based Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx has invested 0.06% in the stock. Gm Advisory Group Inc., a New York-based fund reported 12,700 shares.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $444.34 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.47. About 43,122 shares traded. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (MQY) has risen 3.71% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.72% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Medifast Inc had 4 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. DA Davidson maintained it with “Buy” rating and $249 target in Monday, February 25 report. Sidoti maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold Medifast, Inc. shares while 61 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.33 million shares or 0.23% more from 11.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seizert Prtn Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). 691 are owned by Pnc Service Grp Incorporated. Blackrock reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Comerica Bank & Trust reported 11,768 shares. State Street holds 341,973 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management accumulated 50,975 shares. Morgan Stanley has 66,703 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). 6,901 were reported by Gsa Partners Llp. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Art Ltd Com holds 0.05% or 6,033 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Management And Equity stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). New York-based Element Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 9,694 shares or 0% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 4,400 shares.