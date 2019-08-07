$-1.68 EPS Expected for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCT); Teradyne (TER) Has 0.87 Sentiment

Analysts expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) to report $-1.68 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $1.33 EPS change or 44.19% from last quarter’s $-3.01 EPS. After having $-1.68 EPS previously, Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.1. About 6,865 shares traded. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) has declined 95.95% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 95.95% the S&P500.

Teradyne Inc (TER) investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 138 institutional investors opened new and increased equity positions, while 158 cut down and sold stock positions in Teradyne Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 159.50 million shares, down from 166.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Teradyne Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 127 Increased: 77 New Position: 61.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops various product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $63.02 million. The company's product pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 that is being evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and mantle cell lymphoma; and TK-216, a small-molecule compound that is designed to inhibit E26 transformation-specific oncogene-family oncoproteins, which is being evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial alone and in combination with vincristine to treat Ewing sarcoma, a rare pediatric cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing a chimeric antigen receptor-T product candidate that targets ROR1, which is currently in preclinical development for treating hematologic cancers and solid tumors.

More notable recent Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Oncternal Therapeutics Announces Opening of Randomized Phase 2 Study of Cirmtuzumab in Combination with Ibrutinib – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Oncternal Therapeutics Completes Reverse Merger with GTx, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Oncternal Therapeutics Announces Updated Interim Data from a Phase 1/2 Study of Cirmtuzumab in Combination with Ibrutinib – GlobeNewswire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 1.41% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.71 per share. TER’s profit will be $119.98 million for 18.31 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.79 billion. The Company’s Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test services and products for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications. It has a 19.77 P/E ratio. This segment offers FLEX test platform systems; Magnum platform that tests memory devices, such as flash memory and dynamic random access memory; J750 test system to address the highest volume semiconductor devices; and ETS platform for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and assembly and test subcontractors in the analog/mixed signal markets.

More notable recent Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Teradyne’s (NASDAQ:TER) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Semi strength drives TER beats, upside; shares +15% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Teradyne Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:TER – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Teradyne to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:TER – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Beats Earnings and Revenue Estimates in Q4 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $51.26. About 4.47 million shares traded or 89.65% up from the average. Teradyne, Inc. (TER) has risen 28.94% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 24/04/2018 – Teradyne: Demand Outlook for 2018 Mobile Device Test Capacity Declined Sharply in 1q; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 52c; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Industrial Robots; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobile; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSlresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 19/04/2018 – DJ Teradyne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TER); 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q EPS 43c; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSIresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE – ACQUISITION OF MIR OF ODENSE, DENMARK FOR EUR 121 MLN NET OF CASH ACQUIRED PLUS EUR 101 MLN IF SOME PERFORMANCE TARGETS MET THROUGH 2020

Telemark Asset Management Llc holds 3.02% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. for 600,000 shares. Vulcan Value Partners Llc owns 7.69 million shares or 2.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Winslow Asset Management Inc has 2.5% invested in the company for 299,236 shares. The Colorado-based Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp has invested 1.93% in the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, a New York-based fund reported 492,537 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $5.48 million activity.