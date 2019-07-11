$1.68 EPS Expected for ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR); Willis Lease Finance Has 0.9 Sentiment

Analysts expect ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) to report $1.68 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 11.26% from last quarter’s $1.51 EPS. ICLR’s profit would be $90.68M giving it 22.31 P/E if the $1.68 EPS is correct. After having $1.63 EPS previously, ICON Public Limited Company’s analysts see 3.07% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.43% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $149.93. About 237,419 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 10.23% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.44, EST. $1.42; 17/04/2018 – ICON PLC – AGREED ON PRELIMINARY DEAL TERMS WITH INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM FOR USE IN CLINICAL TRIALS; 21/05/2018 – ICON launches FIRECREST Financial Disclosure to Reduce Administrative Costs and Increase Regulatory Compliance; 09/05/2018 – ICON Sponsors Industry-Wide Clinical Trials Survey to Support Transforming Trials Initiative; 14/03/2018 – Icon at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 02/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ICON SEES FY EPS $5.91 TO $6.11, EST. $6.03; 30/05/2018 – Icon at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 14; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q Rev $620.1M

Willis Lease Finance Corp (WLFC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.16, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 19 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 21 cut down and sold holdings in Willis Lease Finance Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 2.16 million shares, down from 2.21 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Willis Lease Finance Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 20 Increased: 13 New Position: 6.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $22,436 activity.

The stock increased 2.17% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $61.15. About 9,415 shares traded. Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) has risen 73.89% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.46% the S&P500. Some Historical WLFC News: 16/04/2018 – GEORGE WILLIS NAMED UPS PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPS MYRON GRAY TO; 07/05/2018 – Willis Lease Finance 1Q Rev $63.9M; 23/03/2018 – WILLIS LEASE FINANCE SAYS ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH IAE INTERNATIONAL AERO ENGINES AG -SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Willis Lease Finance 4Q EPS $6.75; 16/04/2018 – UPS – APPOINTED GEORGE WILLIS TO POSITION OF PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPERATIONS, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 05/04/2018 – Karrie Willis Named United Language Group Chief Operating Officer; 24/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Blankenship wears Willis hat; Jenkins, Morrisey attack each other in WSAZ debate; 23/03/2018 – WILLIS LEASE FINANCE – AGREEMENT WITH IAE IS FOR PURCHASE AND DELIVERY OF 12 MODERN TECHNOLOGY IAE AIRCRAFT ENGINES BY DECEMBER 31, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Point72 Is Said to Hire Caxton’s Willis for Asia Macro Expansion; 07/05/2018 – WILLIS LEASE FINANCE CORP – QTRLY DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $1.00

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft-related equipment to air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities worldwide. The company has market cap of $359.27 million. It operates through two divisions, Equipment Leasing and Spare Parts Sales. It has a 6.81 P/E ratio. The firm also purchases and resells new and used commercial aircraft engines, as well as sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

Eam Investors Llc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Willis Lease Finance Corporation for 18,469 shares. Menta Capital Llc owns 9,676 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rbf Capital Llc has 0.15% invested in the company for 30,000 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. has invested 0.09% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 145,734 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Icon had 11 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Mizuho on Friday, January 25 to “Buy”. Mizuho maintained ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $148 target in Monday, March 18 report. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.