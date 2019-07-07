$-1.66 EPS Expected for Lyft, Inc. (LYFT); Keystone Automotive Industries (KEYS) Sentiment Is 1.42

Keystone Automotive Industries Inc (KEYS) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 246 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 173 decreased and sold their stakes in Keystone Automotive Industries Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 155.70 million shares, down from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Keystone Automotive Industries Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 8 to 10 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 156 Increased: 146 New Position: 100.

Analysts expect Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) to report $-1.66 EPS on August, 6.After having $-47.13 EPS previously, Lyft, Inc.’s analysts see -96.48% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $59.39. About 3.33 million shares traded. Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $17.26 billion. The firm offers a multimodal platform that provides riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It currently has negative earnings. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Among 11 analysts covering Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Lyft had 22 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 8.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.76 million for 24.07 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $17.21 billion. The Company’s Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions. It has a 63.92 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Electronic Industrial Solutions Group segment offers design tools; design verification solutions; and general purpose test and measurement products, such as digital multi-meters, function generators, waveform synthesizers, counters, data acquisition products, audio analyzers, LCR Meters, thermal imaging solutions, low-cost USB modular units, precision source measurement units, ultra-high precision device current analyzers, test executive software platforms, and a range of power supplies.

