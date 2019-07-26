$1.65 EPS Expected for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE); Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) Had 4 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to report $1.65 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 11.49% from last quarter’s $1.48 EPS. SITE’s profit would be $67.65M giving it 11.09 P/E if the $1.65 EPS is correct. After having $-0.59 EPS previously, SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.’s analysts see -379.66% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $73.19. About 161,522 shares traded. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) has declined 14.69% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SITE News: 05/04/2018 – Acclaimed Scientists and Physicians Join the Scientific Advisory Board of SiteOne Therapeutics to Help Guide the Advancement of; 22/04/2018 – DJ SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SITE); 26/03/2018 – SiteOne Therapeutics Announces Abstract Presentation At the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO); 16/03/2018 SiteOne Landscape Supply to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Transports & Industrials Conference; 27/03/2018 – SiteOne Landscape Access Event Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 12/04/2018 – Terrazzo & Stone Supply Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits SiteOne Landscape; 20/03/2018 – Three Village Nurseries Landscape Centers Acquired by SiteOne Landscape Supply; 20/03/2018 – Village Nurseries Landscape Centers Joins Forces with SiteOne Landscape Supply; 20/03/2018 – THREE VILLAGE NURSERIES LANDSCAPE CENTERS BOUGHT BY SITEONE

Among 4 analysts covering Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Verastem had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, March 14. Roth Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. See Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) latest ratings:

20/06/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Hold Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Raymond James

21/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Overweight New Target: $5 Initiates Coverage On

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $12 New Target: $6 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $10 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $14 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold Verastem, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 30.66 million shares or 25.48% less from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Net Llc reported 32,375 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 107,076 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bridgeway Management has invested 0% in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM). Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM). Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM). 47,013 are held by Manufacturers Life Insur Comm The. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 892,945 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 5.76M shares. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 60,282 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Gru holds 2,700 shares. Raymond James And Associate has 48,906 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares invested in 10,717 shares. Services Automobile Association accumulated 11,945 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Partners Inc invested in 0% or 5,019 shares. Daiwa Securities Gru reported 482 shares.

More notable recent Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sanofi in-licenses Verastem’s duvelisib in certain markets – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/26/2019: EHTH, CUR, VSTM, SNY, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Verastem (VSTM) Signs Agreement with Sanofi (SNY) for Development and Commercialization of COPIKTRA in Russia and CIS, Turkey, the Middle East and Africa – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Earnings dominate premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Obseva Gets The Greenlight, Verastem Climbs On Licensing Deal, Merit Medical Earnings Disappoint – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

The stock increased 11.81% or $0.1547 during the last trading session, reaching $1.4647. About 4.58M shares traded or 117.01% up from the average. Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) has declined 70.10% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.53% the S&P500. Some Historical VSTM News: 03/05/2018 – Verastem 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 03/05/2018 – Verastem Oncology Reports on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma and Follicular Lymphoma Opportunity, Landscape and Advancements in Pre-Commercial Initiatives at Analyst and Investor Day; 13/03/2018 – Verastem Reports Year-End 2017 Financial Results; 09/04/2018 – Verastem: FDA Accepts New Drug Application for Duvelisib and Grants Priority Review; 13/03/2018 – Verastem FY17 Research and Development Expenses $46.4M; 09/04/2018 – VERASTEM INC VSTM.O – FDA TARGET ACTION DATE IS OCTOBER 5, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Verastem Oncology Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 09/04/2018 – Verastem Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 29/03/2018 – Verastem at HC Wainwright Global Biotechnology Conference Apr 9

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $108.21 million. The Company’s programs target the focal adhesion kinase and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $105,930 activity. BARBERICH TIMOTHY J also bought $105,930 worth of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) shares.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.00 billion. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies; and nursery goods, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services to its customers. It has a 46.95 P/E ratio. The firm markets its products primarily to residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation, and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses, and other outdoor spaces through branch network and direct distribution.