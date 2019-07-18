$1.65 EPS Expected for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE); Norinchukin Bank The Has Increased Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake By $477,723

Analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to report $1.65 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 11.49% from last quarter’s $1.48 EPS. SITE’s profit would be $67.67M giving it 10.38 P/E if the $1.65 EPS is correct. After having $-0.59 EPS previously, SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.’s analysts see -379.66% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $68.49. About 166,907 shares traded. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) has declined 14.69% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SITE News: 21/05/2018 – Landscaper’s Choice Wholesale Nursery and Supply Joins Forces with SiteOne Landscape Supply; 20/03/2018 – Village Nurseries Landscape Centers Joins Forces with SiteOne Landscape Supply; 27/03/2018 – SiteOne Landscape Access Event Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 16/03/2018 SiteOne Landscape Supply to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Transports & Industrials Conference; 20/03/2018 – Three Village Nurseries Landscape Centers Acquired by SiteOne Landscape Supply; 26/03/2018 – SiteOne Therapeutics Announces Abstract Presentation At the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO); 05/04/2018 – Acclaimed Scientists and Physicians Join the Scientific Advisory Board of SiteOne Therapeutics to Help Guide the Advancement of; 21/05/2018 – Landscaper’s Choice Wholesale Nursery and Supply Joins Forces with SiteOne Landscape Supply; 22/04/2018 – DJ SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SITE); 30/05/2018 – SiteOne Landscape Supply to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit

Norinchukin Bank The increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 0.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Norinchukin Bank The acquired 8,097 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock rose 4.28%. The Norinchukin Bank The holds 1.04M shares with $61.66M value, up from 1.03M last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $235.76B valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $57.01. About 3.94 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings

Norinchukin Bank The decreased Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) stake by 19,260 shares to 185,843 valued at $25.18M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 16,297 shares and now owns 614,610 shares. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, February 22. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 8.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.81 billion. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies; and nursery goods, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services to its customers. It has a 43.93 P/E ratio. The firm markets its products primarily to residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation, and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses, and other outdoor spaces through branch network and direct distribution.

