$1.65 EPS Expected for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC); Muniholdings New Jersey Insured Fund II (MUJ) Has 0.91 Sentiment

Analysts expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report $1.65 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 1.23% from last quarter’s $1.63 EPS. HRC’s profit would be $110.25M giving it 15.78 P/E if the $1.65 EPS is correct. After having $1.23 EPS previously, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 34.15% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $104.12. About 344,498 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.57-$4.6; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM RAISES QTRLY DIV; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom’s Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results Exceed Guidance; 09/04/2018 – FDA: Hill-Rom, Inc.- Progressa Bed – AC-powered adjustable hospital bed; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Rev $710.5M; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Kaman; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Appoints John Groetelaars As President And Chief Executive Officer; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE; 12/03/2018 – HILL-ROM REPORTS SALE OF THIRD-PARTY RENTAL BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie

Muniholdings New Jersey Insured Fund II Inc (MUJ) investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.31, from 0.6 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 10 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 11 trimmed and sold stakes in Muniholdings New Jersey Insured Fund II Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 3.28 million shares, up from 3.21 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Muniholdings New Jersey Insured Fund II Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 10 Increased: 7 New Position: 3.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.96 billion. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, communications technologies and software solutions, and health care furniture; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. It has a 32.84 P/E ratio. The firm also offers patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as blood pressure, physical assessment, vital signs monitoring, diagnostic cardiopulmonary, diabetic retinopathy screening, and thermometry products; and respiratory health products, including Vest, VitalCough, and MetaNeb systems to assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages.

Among 2 analysts covering Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hill-Rom Holdings has $125 highest and $108 lowest target. $120.50’s average target is 15.73% above currents $104.12 stock price. Hill-Rom Holdings had 5 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) rating on Tuesday, August 6. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $11600 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, August 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 55.82 million shares or 4.37% more from 53.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Advsr Limited Partnership reported 192,100 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Inc holds 13 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 9,100 shares. 13,613 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. 83,229 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Opus Cap Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,924 shares. Cooke Bieler L P accumulated 227,282 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 114,496 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Strs Ohio reported 0.08% stake. Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 65,532 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 21,000 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 662,405 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt owns 911,289 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 334 shares stake. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 368,857 shares.

The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.21. About 42,152 shares traded. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (MUJ) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $428.49 million. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 29.18 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.9% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. for 195,190 shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 853,011 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.2% invested in the company for 475,500 shares. The New York-based Edge Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.13% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 287,498 shares.