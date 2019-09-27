$1.63 EPS Expected for Avery Dennison (AVY); Motorola Solutions (MSI)’s Sentiment Is 1.17

Analysts expect Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) to report $1.63 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 12.41% from last quarter’s $1.45 EPS. AVY’s profit would be $137.24 million giving it 17.26 P/E if the $1.63 EPS is correct. After having $1.72 EPS previously, Avery Dennison Corporation’s analysts see -5.23% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $112.56. About 287,559 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Increases Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 EPS $4.90-EPS $5.10; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.85 TO $6.05; 28/03/2018 AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $120 TARGET PRICE; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q EPS $1.40; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Net $125.2M; 24/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RESTRUCTURING PLAN EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A NET REDUCTION IN HEADCOUNT OF ABOUT 150 POSITIONS

Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 240 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 206 sold and trimmed holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 143.02 million shares, up from 136.82 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Motorola Solutions Inc in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 7 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 166 Increased: 163 New Position: 77.

Central Securities Corp holds 6.35% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. for 250,000 shares. Sadoff Investment Management Llc owns 425,551 shares or 5.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc has 4.29% invested in the company for 138,011 shares. The Indiana-based Kessler Investment Group Llc has invested 3.08% in the stock. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 83,046 shares.

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.82 EPS, down 1.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.85 per share. MSI’s profit will be $303.13 million for 23.68 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.01 billion activity.

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “$91000 Donated to Female Innovators in Honor of 91st Anniversary – Business Wire” published on September 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Motorola Solutions (MSI) Announces 5.47M Share Secondary Offering of Common Stock – StreetInsider.com” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Motorola Solutions to Begin Initial Commercial Deployment of CBRS Solution – Business Wire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Motorola Solutions, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MSI) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. The company has market cap of $28.71 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Products and Services. It has a 29.19 P/E ratio. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

The stock increased 0.44% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $172.37. About 745,221 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.34-Adj EPS $1.39; 21/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS GETS TETRA RADIO TENDER IN GERMANY; 10/05/2018 – RadioResource: Germany’s Brandenburg State Selects Motorola TETRA Radios; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS RAISES FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS VIEW; 23/04/2018 – Victorian Emergency Services Extend Investment in Advanced, Mission-Critical Communications; 08/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Completes Acquisition of Airbus DS Communications; 09/03/2018 – Android Police: Source: Motorola is cancelling the Moto X5, moving away from niche Mods; 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Accuses Hytera of Filing Anticompetitive Practices Lawsuit as Retaliation; 21/05/2018 – WINTON BOOSTED MSI, HRS, CSCO, STX, AMZN IN 1Q: 13F

Among 3 analysts covering Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Avery Dennison has $13200 highest and $11100 lowest target. $124’s average target is 10.16% above currents $112.56 stock price. Avery Dennison had 11 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, September 13 by UBS. Citigroup maintained Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) on Thursday, July 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.48 billion. The companyÂ’s Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive labeling materials; packaging materials and solutions; roll-fed sleeves; engineered films; graphic imaging media; and reflective materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands. It has a 39.76 P/E ratio. It serves label converters, package designers, packaging engineers and manufacturers, industrial and sign manufacturers, printers, distributors, designers, advertising and government agencies, and graphics vendors.